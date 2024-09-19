Closer shares your horoscope forecast for the week of September 22 to September 28.

Libra

September 23 – October 22

Be careful of a power struggle at work and make sure it doesn’t cross over to your relationship. Keep the two separate, Libra.

Scorpio

October 23 – November 21

An opportunity around your home and family can put you in a more powerful position. Get the full story — and follow your intuition!

Sagittarius

November 22 – December 21

Monetary matters can be sensitive, especially when they concern friends. Tread cautiously and take time to think through your next step.

Capricorn

December 22 – January 19

A mix-up at work can cause you to dig your heels in. You may be right, but you may also need to compromise. Think of the big picture.

Aquarius

January 20 – February 18

Your career zone is hot with energy that can connect you with the right people for business advancement. Be prepared to get organized.

Pisces

February 19 – March 20

A discussion about money can be encouraging, but there is likely to be some negotiating before a suitable outcome can be reached.

Aries

March 21 – April 19

If you intend to move your relationship to the next level, look for stability and not just a passionate connection. Don’t settle, Aries!

Taurus

April 20 – May 20

Venus helps you get love back on track, or if you are single, a new relationship is possible. But make sure you look forward and not back.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

There is no point going around in circles — it’s time to make a positive change in your life! Great things are in the stars for work.

Cancer

June 22 – July 22

A conversation with a loved one can be challenging, but it will work out better than you think. Take it one day at a time.

Leo

July 23 – August 22

Make changes that enhance your life. A creative idea can move your career in the right direction.

Virgo

August 23 – September 22

With love, a passionate connection is possible; clear the schedule for romance!