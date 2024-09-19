Follow Your Intuition! Get Your Horoscope for the Week of September 22 Through September 28
Closer shares your horoscope forecast for the week of September 22 to September 28.
Libra
September 23 – October 22
Be careful of a power struggle at work and make sure it doesn’t cross over to your relationship. Keep the two separate, Libra.
Scorpio
October 23 – November 21
An opportunity around your home and family can put you in a more powerful position. Get the full story — and follow your intuition!
Sagittarius
November 22 – December 21
Monetary matters can be sensitive, especially when they concern friends. Tread cautiously and take time to think through your next step.
Capricorn
December 22 – January 19
A mix-up at work can cause you to dig your heels in. You may be right, but you may also need to compromise. Think of the big picture.
Aquarius
January 20 – February 18
Your career zone is hot with energy that can connect you with the right people for business advancement. Be prepared to get organized.
Pisces
February 19 – March 20
A discussion about money can be encouraging, but there is likely to be some negotiating before a suitable outcome can be reached.
Aries
March 21 – April 19
If you intend to move your relationship to the next level, look for stability and not just a passionate connection. Don’t settle, Aries!
Taurus
April 20 – May 20
Venus helps you get love back on track, or if you are single, a new relationship is possible. But make sure you look forward and not back.
Gemini
May 21 – June 21
There is no point going around in circles — it’s time to make a positive change in your life! Great things are in the stars for work.
Cancer
June 22 – July 22
A conversation with a loved one can be challenging, but it will work out better than you think. Take it one day at a time.
Leo
July 23 – August 22
Make changes that enhance your life. A creative idea can move your career in the right direction.
Virgo
August 23 – September 22
With love, a passionate connection is possible; clear the schedule for romance!
