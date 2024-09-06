Closer takes a look at your horoscope forecast from the week of September 8 through September 14.

Virgo

August 23 – September 22

Relationships are on your radar. If you want a lifetime union of trust and commitment, set boundaries based on your values, Virgo.

Libra

September 23 – October 22

Be careful not to squander your energy by getting dragged into a work drama that probably has nothing to do with you.

Scorpio

October 23 – November 21

A chance discussion with a friend can highlight a lucrative creative venture. As always, do your research and fact-checking.

Sagittarius

November 22 – December 21

Be careful of what you say to someone and be mindful to edit your words. With money, if you’re promised a cash payout, it will happen.

Capricorn

December 22 – January 19

Your career is crucial; failure is not an option! Any change you make should lead you in the direction of your true purpose in life, Cap.

Aquarius

January 20 – February 18

A situation at home can incorporate a sudden change resulting in you changing plans. If money is involved, say exactly how you feel.

Pisces

February 19 – March 20

Sept. 13! When something comes to a close, it’s a sign that new doors are opening. Planetary activity shines on your love life — romance is in the air!

Aries

March 21 – April 19

Discussions with a friend at work can be tricky. Don’t do anything rash, even if you feel blindsided. Your love life gets a boost.

Taurus

April 20 – May 20

Mars in your zone of creativity gets your mind racing with new options and opportunities. Get ready to travel in the fast lane, Taurus.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

If a family discussion is due, be prepared, so you say exactly what you mean to get your point across and not give mixed messages.

Cancer

June 22 – July 22

If a past family situation revisits, be prepared to deal with it. Someone close may need your attention.

Leo

July 23 – August 22

Money news can come through now; don’t leave someone important out of the loop.