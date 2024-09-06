Don’t Be Afraid to Set Boundaries! Horoscope Forecast for Week of September 8 Through September 14
Closer takes a look at your horoscope forecast from the week of September 8 through September 14.
Virgo
August 23 – September 22
Relationships are on your radar. If you want a lifetime union of trust and commitment, set boundaries based on your values, Virgo.
Libra
September 23 – October 22
Be careful not to squander your energy by getting dragged into a work drama that probably has nothing to do with you.
Scorpio
October 23 – November 21
A chance discussion with a friend can highlight a lucrative creative venture. As always, do your research and fact-checking.
Sagittarius
November 22 – December 21
Be careful of what you say to someone and be mindful to edit your words. With money, if you’re promised a cash payout, it will happen.
Capricorn
December 22 – January 19
Your career is crucial; failure is not an option! Any change you make should lead you in the direction of your true purpose in life, Cap.
Aquarius
January 20 – February 18
A situation at home can incorporate a sudden change resulting in you changing plans. If money is involved, say exactly how you feel.
Pisces
February 19 – March 20
Sept. 13! When something comes to a close, it’s a sign that new doors are opening. Planetary activity shines on your love life — romance is in the air!
Aries
March 21 – April 19
Discussions with a friend at work can be tricky. Don’t do anything rash, even if you feel blindsided. Your love life gets a boost.
Taurus
April 20 – May 20
Mars in your zone of creativity gets your mind racing with new options and opportunities. Get ready to travel in the fast lane, Taurus.
Gemini
May 21 – June 21
If a family discussion is due, be prepared, so you say exactly what you mean to get your point across and not give mixed messages.
Cancer
June 22 – July 22
If a past family situation revisits, be prepared to deal with it. Someone close may need your attention.
Leo
July 23 – August 22
Money news can come through now; don’t leave someone important out of the loop.