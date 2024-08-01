See what your horoscope has in store for the week of August 4 through 10.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Get ready for a major life shift, Leo. Stay alert for significant changes as the only person who can get in your way now is Y-O-U!

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

This is a highly productive and empowering time. You’re on the right path to make it big — don’t get distracted and stay positive.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Quit overanalyzing and get ready to embrace bold moves in both your work and love life. Passion and adventure are in your future!

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Choose your confidantes wisely; friends can be supportive, but not all are trustworthy. Stay grounded and centered at work, Scorpio.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Chemistry is key with matters of the heart, but a stimulating connection with a touch of flirty banter is the ultimate in the game of love.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Your career gets a boost but be careful not to let anyone else play the role of producer or director. It’s your show; guard your turf!

Aquarius: January 10 – February 18

Watch your finances like a hawk. Opportunity is knocking, and sometimes it’s in the form of chaos that brings the cash. Stay focused!

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

At work, collaboration is the secret to success, but don’t allow others to stand in your spotlight. For lasting love, look for a genuine friendship.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Planning a career move? Stay focused with a clear picture of what you want, as success is just around the corner. Hello, dream job!

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Stay open to share a heartfelt moment but pay close attention to someone’s words and actions to decipher their intentions, Taurus.

Gemini: May 21 – June 21

With love, be prepared for an exciting development that could spark a passionate new romance.

Cancer: June 22 – July 22

Limit exposure to doubters who think it’s cool to belittle people. Stay clear of negativity.