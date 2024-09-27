Closer takes a look at your complete horoscope forecast from the week of September 29 through October 5.

Libra

September 23 – October 22

Don’t let the temptation for an impulsive extravagance blow your budget, Libra. Stay focused on your goals and achievements.

Scorpio

October 23 – November 21

Cosmic luck shines on your bank balance — expect the best! It’s time to make your dreams a reality. Don’t hold back, just go for it.

Sagittarius

November 22 – December 21

When it concerns money, beware of falling into an old trap; learn from the past. If it’s a make-or-break time with love, take a stand.

Capricorn

December 22 – January 19

This is an excellent time to make small adjustments to anything in your life that you’re not happy with. Get ready for love.

Aquarius

January 20 – February 18

Work is crazy busy, and love and passion are on the horizon! Wonderful things are happening, and the best is yet to come.

Pisces

February 19 – March 20

At work, there could be more to a story than you’re privy to, so pause before passing judgment. To get ahead, trust your intuition.

Aries

March 21 – April 19

Focus on the solution, not the problem, especially with money. For romance, connect with someone both physically and spiritually.

Taurus

April 20 – May 20

A work function could have you rubbing shoulders with the rich and famous. You’re on an abundance track, Taurus!

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

An influential person can introduce you to power-players to help launch your career big time; stay tuned for more info.

Cancer

June 22 – July 22

For long-lasting love, nurture a friendship. Don’t force an issue that involves family — let things take their natural course, Cancer.

Leo

July 23 – August 22

Hold off signing important documents until they’ve been looked over by an expert.

Virgo

August 23 – September 22

A lucky breakthrough can put more cash in your pocket. With love, focus on the big picture.