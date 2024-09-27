Stay Focused! Your Complete Horoscope Forecast for the Week of September 29 Through October 5
Closer takes a look at your complete horoscope forecast from the week of September 29 through October 5.
Libra
September 23 – October 22
Don’t let the temptation for an impulsive extravagance blow your budget, Libra. Stay focused on your goals and achievements.
Scorpio
October 23 – November 21
Cosmic luck shines on your bank balance — expect the best! It’s time to make your dreams a reality. Don’t hold back, just go for it.
Sagittarius
November 22 – December 21
When it concerns money, beware of falling into an old trap; learn from the past. If it’s a make-or-break time with love, take a stand.
Capricorn
December 22 – January 19
This is an excellent time to make small adjustments to anything in your life that you’re not happy with. Get ready for love.
Aquarius
January 20 – February 18
Work is crazy busy, and love and passion are on the horizon! Wonderful things are happening, and the best is yet to come.
Pisces
February 19 – March 20
At work, there could be more to a story than you’re privy to, so pause before passing judgment. To get ahead, trust your intuition.
Aries
March 21 – April 19
Focus on the solution, not the problem, especially with money. For romance, connect with someone both physically and spiritually.
Taurus
April 20 – May 20
A work function could have you rubbing shoulders with the rich and famous. You’re on an abundance track, Taurus!
Gemini
May 21 – June 21
An influential person can introduce you to power-players to help launch your career big time; stay tuned for more info.
Cancer
June 22 – July 22
For long-lasting love, nurture a friendship. Don’t force an issue that involves family — let things take their natural course, Cancer.
Leo
July 23 – August 22
Hold off signing important documents until they’ve been looked over by an expert.
Virgo
August 23 – September 22
A lucky breakthrough can put more cash in your pocket. With love, focus on the big picture.
Conversation
All comments are subject to our Community Guidelines. Closer Weekly does not endorse the opinions and views shared by our readers in our comment sections. Our comments section is a place where readers can engage in healthy, productive, lively, and respectful discussions. Offensive language, hate speech, personal attacks, and/or defamatory statements are not permitted. Advertising or spam is also prohibited.