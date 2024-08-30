Closer guides you through your horoscope forecast for the week of September 1 through September 7.

Virgo

August 23 – September 22

Enjoy love and life without overthinking your situation, Virgo. At work, organization and time management is crucial for productivity.

Libra

September 23 – October 22

Venus, your ruler, the planet that governs both love and money, is well positioned in your sign to send both love and money your way.

Scorpio

October 23 – November 21

An interaction between Venus and Jupiter prompts you to decide what you want your life — especially your love life — to look like.

Sagittarius

November 22– December 21

A social event can connect you with the power players. You have a chance now to restructure your money matters.

Capricorn

December 22 – January 19

A work opportunity can get you excited; stand by for news and expect the best. It’s time to build solid foundations for the future.

Aquarius

January 20 – February 18

Life moves into the fast lane, so get organized. Be alert so you don’t miss details and can stay on top of any pending financial decisions.

Pisces

February 19 – March 20

A friend can step forward to offer an opportunity at work. However, it’s likely to come through a social engagement, so get out there!

Aries

March 21 – April 19

Whether at work or at home, don’t doubt your ability to get the job done. With just a spark of inspiration, you can stand out in the crowd.

Taurus

April 20 – May 20

Venus, your ruling planet, is in your work zone and can send someone your way who offers a financial opportunity. Keep your ears open!

Gemini

May 21– June 21

When someone asks for your advice, be diplomatic, Gemini. To avoid an upset, it may be best to sugarcoat your response.

Cancer

June 22 – July 22

It’s important to shake the cobwebs from your past personal life, as a new love interest is possible now.

Leo

July 23 – August 22

A discussion, especially about money, can solve an issue before it becomes a problem.