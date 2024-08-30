Connect With Power Players! Horoscope Forecast for the Week of September 1 Through September 7
Closer guides you through your horoscope forecast for the week of September 1 through September 7.
Virgo
August 23 – September 22
Enjoy love and life without overthinking your situation, Virgo. At work, organization and time management is crucial for productivity.
Libra
September 23 – October 22
Venus, your ruler, the planet that governs both love and money, is well positioned in your sign to send both love and money your way.
Scorpio
October 23 – November 21
An interaction between Venus and Jupiter prompts you to decide what you want your life — especially your love life — to look like.
Sagittarius
November 22– December 21
A social event can connect you with the power players. You have a chance now to restructure your money matters.
Capricorn
December 22 – January 19
A work opportunity can get you excited; stand by for news and expect the best. It’s time to build solid foundations for the future.
Aquarius
January 20 – February 18
Life moves into the fast lane, so get organized. Be alert so you don’t miss details and can stay on top of any pending financial decisions.
Pisces
February 19 – March 20
A friend can step forward to offer an opportunity at work. However, it’s likely to come through a social engagement, so get out there!
Aries
March 21 – April 19
Whether at work or at home, don’t doubt your ability to get the job done. With just a spark of inspiration, you can stand out in the crowd.
Taurus
April 20 – May 20
Venus, your ruling planet, is in your work zone and can send someone your way who offers a financial opportunity. Keep your ears open!
Gemini
May 21– June 21
When someone asks for your advice, be diplomatic, Gemini. To avoid an upset, it may be best to sugarcoat your response.
Cancer
June 22 – July 22
It’s important to shake the cobwebs from your past personal life, as a new love interest is possible now.
Leo
July 23 – August 22
A discussion, especially about money, can solve an issue before it becomes a problem.