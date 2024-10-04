Be Diligent! Your Complete Horoscope Forecast for the Week of October 6 Through October 12
Closer shares your horoscope forecast for the week of October 6 through October 12.
Libra
September 23 – October 22
Take control of your cash flow. Check and double-check financial exchanges; human errors can be made. Be diligent, Libra!
Scorpio
October 23 – November 21
Idle gossip can get you into trouble. If you have something to say, it may be smarter to keep private thoughts private.
Sagittarius
November 22 – December 21
Your social life can put you in touch with influential players for love and work. Avoid sabotaging distractions — stay focused!
Capricorn
December 22 – January 19
A new beginning is on the horizon! The power is in your hands to make a life-changing career decision. Money will come, don’t stress.
Aquarius
January 20 – February 18
Be prepared for someone to steal your heart, but resist the temptation to spill all your secrets. Keep an air of mystery about you!
Pisces
February 19 – March 20
Your presence and skill set are valued, Pisces! Believe in yourself and take a stand at work; put your point of view across to those who count.
Aries
March 21 – April 19
There’s a new start in your love life. Passion and romance are in the stars — be proactive! Full Moon energy gives you clarity.
Taurus
April 20 – May 20
Life can change in an instant! You’re at the gateway of a new creative beginning, so be prepared to go after what you want.
Gemini
May 21 – June 21
A friend or lover may show their true colors. Whether good or bad, it gives you a clear indication of where the relationship is headed.
Cancer
June 22 – July 22
When it concerns work or business, let go of a situation to open a new door. To invite romance into your life, keep an open mind.
Leo
July 23 – August 22
You’re about to enter a whirlwind of social activity and your popularity has you on everyone’s guest list!
Virgo
August 23 – September 22
Stand by for a positive career movement! Deal with money matters as they arise.
