Closer shares your horoscope forecast for the week of October 6 through October 12.

Libra

September 23 – October 22

Take control of your cash flow. Check and double-check financial exchanges; human errors can be made. Be diligent, Libra!

Scorpio

October 23 – November 21

Idle gossip can get you into trouble. If you have something to say, it may be smarter to keep private thoughts private.

Sagittarius

November 22 – December 21

Your social life can put you in touch with influential players for love and work. Avoid sabotaging distractions — stay focused!

Capricorn

December 22 – January 19

A new beginning is on the horizon! The power is in your hands to make a life-changing career decision. Money will come, don’t stress.

Aquarius

January 20 – February 18

Be prepared for someone to steal your heart, but resist the temptation to spill all your secrets. Keep an air of mystery about you!

Pisces

February 19 – March 20

Your presence and skill set are valued, Pisces! Believe in yourself and take a stand at work; put your point of view across to those who count.

Aries

March 21 – April 19

There’s a new start in your love life. Passion and romance are in the stars — be proactive! Full Moon energy gives you clarity.

Taurus

April 20 – May 20

Life can change in an instant! You’re at the gateway of a new creative beginning, so be prepared to go after what you want.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

A friend or lover may show their true colors. Whether good or bad, it gives you a clear indication of where the relationship is headed.

Cancer

June 22 – July 22

When it concerns work or business, let go of a situation to open a new door. To invite romance into your life, keep an open mind.

Leo

July 23 – August 22

You’re about to enter a whirlwind of social activity and your popularity has you on everyone’s guest list!

Virgo

August 23 – September 22

Stand by for a positive career movement! Deal with money matters as they arise.