Closer guides you through your horoscope forecast for the week of August 25 through August 31.

Virgo

August 23 – September 22

It’s a perfect week to review your goals, Virgo. Take stock of where you are, and where you want to be, and devise a plan to get there.

Libra

September 23 – October 22

Seek advice from those you trust to resolve financial matters and propel yourself forward. With Venus in your sign, look out for love!

Scorpio

October 23 – November 21

Let go of control to welcome love with open arms and delve deeper into understanding those around you. A door opens for business.

Sagittarius

November 22– December 21

Embrace career opportunities, Sag. Attend to financial affairs diligently while keeping an eye out for unexpected windfalls. Clarity is key.

Capricorn

December 22 – January 19

Your career buzzes with possibilities galore. Collaborate with supportive colleagues and seize opportunities when they arise.

Aquarius

January 20 – February 18

Get ready to turn up the heat and elevate your work game as fresh ideas and possible partnerships surface. Be proactive, Aqua!

Pisces

February 19 – March 20

Keep an eye on financial matters with friends and go into fix-it mode if need be. Stay positive while remaining open to exciting prospects.

Aries

March 21 – April 19

Exciting changes in your work sphere align in your favor, alongside a surge of love and romance in the stars. It’s time to shine, Aries!

Taurus

April 20 – May 20

While seeking advice at work, ensure it serves your long-term goals. Embrace romantic moments and keep your focus on the positive.

Gemini

May 21– June 21

Official business gets the green light, but don’t be quick to take control, teamwork wins the day. Make time for a romantic endeavor.

Cancer

June 22 – July22

Emphasize your strengths at work to pave the way for success. Stand by for love, as it could surprise you!

Leo

July 23 – August 22

An enticing work opportunity heads your way; examine it closely as it could be lucrative.