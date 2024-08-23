Seek Advice From Those You Trust! Horoscope Forecast for the Week of August 25 Through August 31
Closer guides you through your horoscope forecast for the week of August 25 through August 31.
Virgo
August 23 – September 22
It’s a perfect week to review your goals, Virgo. Take stock of where you are, and where you want to be, and devise a plan to get there.
Libra
September 23 – October 22
Seek advice from those you trust to resolve financial matters and propel yourself forward. With Venus in your sign, look out for love!
Scorpio
October 23 – November 21
Let go of control to welcome love with open arms and delve deeper into understanding those around you. A door opens for business.
Sagittarius
November 22– December 21
Embrace career opportunities, Sag. Attend to financial affairs diligently while keeping an eye out for unexpected windfalls. Clarity is key.
Capricorn
December 22 – January 19
Your career buzzes with possibilities galore. Collaborate with supportive colleagues and seize opportunities when they arise.
Aquarius
January 20 – February 18
Get ready to turn up the heat and elevate your work game as fresh ideas and possible partnerships surface. Be proactive, Aqua!
Pisces
February 19 – March 20
Keep an eye on financial matters with friends and go into fix-it mode if need be. Stay positive while remaining open to exciting prospects.
Aries
March 21 – April 19
Exciting changes in your work sphere align in your favor, alongside a surge of love and romance in the stars. It’s time to shine, Aries!
Taurus
April 20 – May 20
While seeking advice at work, ensure it serves your long-term goals. Embrace romantic moments and keep your focus on the positive.
Gemini
May 21– June 21
Official business gets the green light, but don’t be quick to take control, teamwork wins the day. Make time for a romantic endeavor.
Cancer
June 22 – July22
Emphasize your strengths at work to pave the way for success. Stand by for love, as it could surprise you!
Leo
July 23 – August 22
An enticing work opportunity heads your way; examine it closely as it could be lucrative.