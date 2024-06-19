Closer shares all of the details about the most luxurious and star-studded Hollywood weddings of all time!
Elizabeth Taylor and Nicky Hilton
It took 15 seamstresses three months to create Elizabeth’s cream-colored satin and pearl gown for her May 6, 1950, wedding. (The gown fetched $187,931 at auction in 2013!) The couple’s 700 guests included Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers.
Elvis Presley & Priscilla Beaulieu
After a night in Palm Springs, two private jets flew the wedding party to Las Vegas for the ceremony on May 1, 1967. Afterward, 100 guests were treated to a champagne breakfast and a six-tier Bavarian cream wedding cake. The next day, the newlyweds headed to Graceland for a second celebration with family.
Grace Kelly & Prince Rainier
On April 19, 1956, Grace Kelly wed Monaco’s Prince Rainier in a gown created by Hollywood stylist Helen Rose of 125-year-old Brussels lace, taffeta and thousands of handsewn pearls. Costing over $2 million, the wedding festivities included a church filled with white lilacs and lilies of the valley, a six-tier wedding cake and guests including Cary Grant, Gloria Swanson and Ava Gardner.
Rita Hayworth & Prince Aly Khan
Guests at the groom’s Château de l’Horizon in France enjoyed 800 bottles of champagne, lobster and caviar at the May 27, 1949, nuptials, held around a pool filled with eau de cologne and covered in flowers spelling out the couple’s initials.
Pierce Brosnan & Keely Shaye Smith
The pair were wed on August 4, 2001, before 100 guests in Pierce’s native Ireland. The party at 800-year-old Ashford Castle included a sumptuous breakfast, fireworks and an ice sculpture of Rodin’s The Kiss.
Michael Douglas & Catherine Zeta-Jones
To represent Catherine’s native Wales, New York’s Plaza Hotel created a series of grass-covered hills surrounded by over 18,000 roses of different varieties where the couple exchanged vows on November 18, 2000. Catherine stunned their 110 guests in a custom V-neck Christian Lacroix
gown with beaded details.
George Clooney & Amal Alamuddin
The pair’s September 2014 celebration at a luxury resort in Venice cost a whopping $4.6 million and lasted three days. “[We] felt like we’d gotten very lucky, both of us, and we should share whatever good luck we’ve got,” said George. Guests to the wedding dinner, including Matt Damon and JohnKrasinski, sat down to a five-course meal washed down with 250 bottles of champagne and 100 cases of tequila!
Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello
The pair wed before 400 guests, including her Modern Family costars, in a $3 million event at Breakers Palm Beach in Florida on November 21, 2015. Sofía wore diamond jewelry and a one-of-a-kind white strapless silk-tulle dress with hand-embroidered details by Zuhair Murad.
Celine Dion & Rene Angelil
The singer wed her manager at Montreal’s Notre Dame cathedral in a ceremony televised in Canada on December 17, 1994. Celine sparkled in a Mirella and Steve Gentile gown whose elaborate lace, Swarovski crystal detailing and 30-foot train took 1,000 hours to create.
Katie Holmes & Tom Cruise
Guests were greeted by flag bearers in Renaissance garb and treated to a performance by Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli at the $3 million wedding party on November 18, 2006. “Katie wanted a simple, elegant dress,” said Giorgio Armani, who outfitted the entire wedding party.