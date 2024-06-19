George Clooney & Amal Alamuddin

The pair’s September 2014 celebration at a luxury resort in Venice cost a whopping $4.6 million and lasted three days. “[We] felt like we’d gotten very lucky, both of us, and we should share whatever good luck we’ve got,” said George. Guests to the wedding dinner, including Matt Damon and John Krasinski, sat down to a five-course meal washed down with 250 bottles of champagne and 100 cases of tequila!