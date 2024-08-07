Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Hollywood Original Stage Moms

Getty Images (2)

Hollywood’s Original Stage Moms: Rose Hovick, Ethel Gumm, Gertrude Temple and More

Entertainment
Aug 7, 2024 2:55 pm·
By
Comment
Picture

These mothers would stop at nothing to help their celebrity kids achieve fame and fortune in Hollywood!

Picture
Latest Video