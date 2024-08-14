Mariska Hargitay and Peter Hermann – 20 Years

“Faith is a huge part of our life,” says the Law & Order: SVU star, who went on her first date with her future husband to church. From the start, their relationship felt like coming home. “I waited and married the right one, and it’s better than I thought it was,” says Mariska, 60, who became a parent of three with Peter, 57. “I’m at a point in my life where it just keeps getting better with him,” she says. “I have learned so much.”