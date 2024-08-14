“Faith is a huge part of our life,” says the Law & Order: SVU star, who went on her first date with her future husband to church. From the start, their relationship felt like coming home. “I waited and married the right one, and it’s better than I thought it was,” says Mariska, 60, who became a parent of three with Peter, 57. “I’m at a point in my life where it just keeps getting better with him,” she says. “I have learned so much.”
Dolly Parton and Carl Dean – 58 Years
“I married a real good man, a guy that’s completely different from me,” says Dolly, 78, who met Carl, 82, on her first day in Nashville. He’s never felt threatened by her career or jealous of her fame. “He’s very secure within himself,” Dolly explains, adding that “he understands me, he gets me.”
Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman – 18 years
“Real love happens not when everything is going well but when things are going badly,” says Nicole, 57, who stood by Keith, 56, as he fought addiction during the first months of their marriage. “I use the expression, ‘I was born into her,’ and that’s how I feel,” says Keith, who has two daughters with the film star. “I was very, very blessed to have Nic call an intervention on me.”
Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan – 36 Years
As an actor, “everyone in the parents, my grandparents world thinks they know you,” and five uncles, my family, says Michael, 63. “[Only] one all of us.” person actually knows you.” That would be Tracy, 64, whom he met on the set of Family Ties. “I think we really listen to each other, we are there for each other,” says Tracy, who has remained by Michael’s side through his battle with Parkinson’s disease. “We also give each other space.”
Julia Roberts and Danny Moder – 22 Years
“The best decision I ever made in my entire life was to hitch my wagon to Danny Moder,” says Julia, 56, who met her cinematographer hubby, 55, on the set of The Mexican. “He is our person and, in the most beautiful way, the captain of our ship. The life that I’ve built with my husband. The life that we’ve built with our [three] children. That’s the best stuff.”
Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick – 35 Years
“We got lucky very young,” says Kyra, 59, who fell for Kevin, 66, on the set of 1988’s Lemon Sky. “It’s work, it’s always going to be work,” she adds of marriage. “[It] demands a lot of you.” But it’s all worth it. “To me, walking down the street together,” says Kevin, “still feels like a nice place to be.”
Bonnie Bartlett and William Daniels – 73 Years
“Bill and I were able to grow together and change together,” Bonnie, 95, tells Closer. She adds that “a sense of comfort” and being on the “same intellectual level” are other keys to a lasting union. Adds Bill, 97: “There has to be communication between the two of you.”
Martin and Janet Sheen – 62 Years
The West Wing alum, 84, calls his wife Janet, 80, “the scariest woman I’d ever met” — in a good way. “She did not know how to lie,” he says of their early relationship. “She would always call me out, thank God.” Together they raised four sons and survived Martin’s drinking issues and his heart attack. “She had me laughing in the most dire circumstances,” he says. “She said, ‘Don’t take yourself so seriously.’”
Pam Dawber and Mark Harmon – 37 Years
“I’m real monogamous by nature,” says Mark, 72, who wed Pam, also 72, one year after their first date. They believe there’s no real secret to a happy marriage. “We share many things, and yet we’re really different,” Pam says. “You’ve got to laugh, and you’ve got to talk and communicate.”
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson – 36 Years
It’s no surprise that Tom has been making Rita laugh since they met on the set of Bosom Buddies. “Not only do we love each other, we really like each other, and we like being together,” says Rita, 67, who adds that they got along “instantly” from the start. In marriage, they’ve handled bumps in the road as a unit. “We both know that no matter what, we’ll be with each other,” says Tom, 68. “And we’ll get through it.”