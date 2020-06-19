Let us paint you a picture. You are on a beach with the warm feeling of sand under your toes and the bright sun is shining through your straw hat, as the island breeze brushes against your skin. This week’s Tropical Cooler recipe from ALDI sommelier partner and Lush Life founder Sarah Tracey will whisk you away to an island oasis with one sip!

Celebrate National Coconut Day (June 26) with this fruity recipe that will have you feeling like your best-vacation-self without leaving your home! Combine ALDI-exclusive Vista Bay Coconut Mango Hard Seltzer with complementary fruit flavors to create this delicious Tropical Cooler or pair these convenient cans with shrimp skewers or fresh summer salads.

Image credit: Sarah Tracey on behalf of ALDI

Tropical Cooler

Ingredients:

Vista Bay Coconut Mango Hard Seltzer (six-pack cans)

Season’s Choice Frozen Mixed Fruit (strawberry, pineapple, peach, mango)

Nature’s Nectar Guava Mango Juice Drink

Recipe:

In a pitcher, place 1.5 cup of thawed fruit mixture (if chunks are large, chop into smaller pieces).

Add ½ cup of guava mango juice drink and 1 can of coconut mango hard seltzer.

Mix to combine and pour into rocks glasses filled with ice.

* Serve in a rocks glass

* Makes 2 servings

Visit your local ALDI to kickstart your summer or visit ALDI.us for more information.