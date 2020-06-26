Hollywood At Home: Summer Mixer Series
Apricot Mango Passion Mimosa
Move over, OJ and bubbly. Your Mimosa is getting a Hollywood glam-up! Thanks to ALDI sommelier partner and Lush Life founder Sarah Tracey, the traditional Mimosa recipe is getting a much-needed makeover to shine through this summer.
This Apricot Mango Passion Mimosa features ALDI-exclusive Espritza Sparkling White Wine, plus hints of sweetness from this season’s juiciest flavors. With crisp notes of lemon zest, this light, sparkling white wine comes in perfectly portioned cans – perfect for outdoor sipping throughout the summer!
Image credit: Sarah Tracey on behalf of ALDI
Ingredients:
- Espritza Sparkling White Wine (available in 4-Pack cans)
- Berryhill Apricot Preserves
- Nature’s Nectar Mango Passion 100% Juice
Recipe:
- In a cocktail shaker tin, combine 2 tablespoons apricot preserves, ½ cup mango passion juice, and fill with ice.
- Shake vigorously until preserves are diluted and mixed into the juice.
- Strain mixture evenly into 2 flutes.
- Top with sparkling wine.
* Serve in a flute or wine glass
* Makes 2 servings
