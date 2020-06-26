Move over, OJ and bubbly. Your Mimosa is getting a Hollywood glam-up! Thanks to ALDI sommelier partner and Lush Life founder Sarah Tracey, the traditional Mimosa recipe is getting a much-needed makeover to shine through this summer.

This Apricot Mango Passion Mimosa features ALDI-exclusive Espritza Sparkling White Wine, plus hints of sweetness from this season’s juiciest flavors. With crisp notes of lemon zest, this light, sparkling white wine comes in perfectly portioned cans – perfect for outdoor sipping throughout the summer!

ALDI Mimosa

Image credit: Sarah Tracey on behalf of ALDI

 

Apricot Mango Passion Mimosa

Ingredients:

Recipe:

  • In a cocktail shaker tin, combine 2 tablespoons apricot preserves, ½ cup mango passion juice, and fill with ice.
  • Shake vigorously until preserves are diluted and mixed into the juice.
  • Strain mixture evenly into 2 flutes.
  • Top with sparkling wine.

* Serve in a flute or wine glass
* Makes 2 servings

 

