In an emotional letter to Today staffers, Hoda Kotb announced her departure from the long-running talk show on Thursday, September 26.

“As I write this, my heart is all over the map. I know I’m making the right decision, but it’s a painful one,” she wrote in the letter shared by TODAY.com. “And you all are the reason why. They say two things can be right at the same time, and I’m feeling that so deeply right now. I love you and it’s time for me to leave the show.”

“My time at NBC has been the longest professional love affair of my life. But only because you’ve been beside me on this 26-year adventure,” she noted. “Looking back, the math is nuts. Twenty-six years at NBC News — 10 years at Dateline, seven on the 7 o’clock hour, 16 on the 10 o’clock hour. I’m picturing your faces and your families and all the ways you’ve lifted me up and inspired me. That’s my heart singing.”

Hoda turned 60 on August 9 and celebrated with a huge birthday bash on the Today plaza outside the studio with a ton of special surprises. She thanked several of her cohosts and colleagues who have become her friends for making the experience of working on Today so enjoyable, including Savannah Guthrie, Jenna Bush Hager, Al Roker, Craig Melvin, Dylan Dreyer, Carson Daly and Sheinelle Jones.

The Hope Is a Rainbow author went on to say that she has “been weighing this decision for quite a while.” She said that her 60th birthday celebration was the milestone that ultimately propelled her decision to leave the program.

“I saw it all so clearly: my broadcast career has been beyond meaningful, a new decade of my life lies ahead, and now my daughters and my mom need and deserve a bigger slice of my time pie. I will miss you all desperately, but I’m ready and excited,” she penned in her letter.

NDZ/Star Max/GC Images

Hoda shares kids Haley and Hope with ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman. She will be remaining part of the NBC family and will mark her final episode of Today in early 2025.

“But one thing I know for sure right now is this: everything’s going to be just fine,” the mom of two added. “The Peacock’s feathers are never ruffled … no matter who comes or goes. TODAY and its amazing people — all of you — never waver. You always weather change with grace and guts.”

She ended the letter with, “Happily and gratefully, I plan to remain a part of the NBC family, the longest work relationship I’ve been lucky enough to hold close to my heart. I’ll be around. How could I not? Family is family and you all will always be a part of mine. Love, Hoda.”

During the Today broadcast where Hoda publicly made the tearful and shocking announcement, Savannah, 52, clarified that Hoda is staying on NBC.

“People have to know she’s not leaving the NBC family. She’s not. She’ll always be here and be a part of us and we’ll see her,” Savannah assured viewers.