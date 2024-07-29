Hoda Kotb’s two daughters are rooting for Team U.S.A during the Paris Olympics in the cutest way! The Today host shared the most adorable picture of her kids, Haley and Hope, in matching gymnastics leotards on Instagram on Monday, July 29.

“Team USA cheerleaders at home! @usagym @teamusa,” she captioned the photo of Haley, 7, and Hope, 4, as they struck poses in their outfits. Currently, Hoda, 59, is abroad with some members of the Today team, including Al Roker, Willie Geist, Savannah Guthrie and Craig Melvin, to cover the summer sporting event.

“The best!!! @hodakotb is really the best cheerleader and honorable mama to the women’s gymnastics team,” one person commented, while another wrote, “So sweet!! Love that you & your girls are so excited over the Olympics!”

Over the weekend, Hoda shared another photo of her kids as they spent time with her mom, Sameha Kotb. “Ohhhhh just got this one,” she wrote with three red heart emojis.

She spoke out on why she decided to leave the girls at home in New York City instead of bringing them along with her.

“I actually told my kids first, like, ‘You’re going,’” Hoda said in a joint interview with Savannah, 52, with Women’s Health on July 25. “They’re like, ‘Yay!’ But they don’t know.”

Courtesy of Hoda Kotb/Instagram

Ultimately, Hoda felt it was best for Haley and Hope not to travel abroad in the event that she would have a busy work schedule.

“Mom guilt is real anyway, so the guilt of being in the same country and going on shoots and wondering, ‘Where are they? Are they OK? What are they doing?’” the TV personality explained to the outlet.

Savannah also expressed a similar sentiment when it came to deciding if she would bring her kids Vale and Charley along with her to Paris.

“We have to be really flexible with the schedule, so if we made a plan to go see the Eiffel Tower, it would be, ‘Just kidding. We have to go do something,’” she explained. “One of these days, we will!”

Savannah shares her son and daughter with husband Mike Feldman, while Hoda shares her kids with ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman. While it’s not easy for the doting moms to be away from their kids, the two are making the most out of their trip to Paris.

Hoda revealed that she met her dream celebrity during the trip, sharing a photo with Tom Cruise after the opening ceremony.

“Do you know when you dream of meeting Tom Cruise … And then it finally happens,” she captioned the photo on Instagram.

During a subsequent episode of Today, Hoda reflected on the experience and wearing a rain poncho while meeting the Top Gun star in the pouring rain. “He was just very nice to everybody, he was taking pictures with everybody,” the mom of two shared.

“It’s so sweet he recognized you,” Savannah chimed in. “And then he followed you to the gymnastics, you guys kept hanging out.”