The sun is setting on the Today show team’s efforts to play matchmaker for Hoda Kotb, with Jenna Bush Hager and others stepping back after a string of failed set-ups, a source exclusively tells Closer.

“Too many NBC folks have been burned trying to find Hoda a man, and now they know better,” the insider says.

“When you set up two friends and it works out, you’re the hero, but when things fall apart, suddenly you’re the villain.”

“And as much as everyone wants Hoda to find the perfect man, she’s perfectly happy being single at the moment.”