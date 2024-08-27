Hoda Kotb’s daughters are getting their own bedrooms in their new home! The Today host revealed how excited her kids were to move into the new space in the suburbs.

“The kids are going to have their own rooms,” she told cohost Jenna Bush Hager during an episode of Today on Tuesday, August 27, adding that the goal for their new house was to “feel warm and cozy and [have] a place where they want to hang.”

Hoda, 60, revealed that the house has three bedrooms in its upstairs, one for her, one for Haley, 7, and one for Hope, 4. “And they’re so excited to have their own space,” she added.

The Hope Is a Rainbow author shared some of the features and design elements that her daughters’ rooms will have.

“They’re excited about a reading chair, they’re excited about having a beanbag chair, and their bed — that kind of stuff,” Hoda said.

Jenna, 42, could relate to her costar as she and her family recently moved in the past few years into a new home in Connecticut. The former first daughter shares kids Mila, Poppy and Hal with her husband, Henry Hager.

“I have to say, because we shared rooms and my kids shared rooms. It was awesome and then all of a sudden, they were butting heads,” Jenna, 42, told Hoda during the broadcast. “They got their own space and now they sometimes choose to sleep together. And I like that.”

Hoda replied, “It’s so crazy. But I do love the whole kind of restarting, repotting, starting something new. It feels really good.”

Newness can be scary for some, but Hoda and her girls are ready for their next chapter. “It’s all new — new kids, new school, new things, new everything,” she said.

Today fans may have noticed that Hoda has used some rather unique terminology when it comes to talking about moving into her new home. “I’m trying to use the word repotting because it just feels better,” the mom of two said.

“It’s like you pull up by the roots and you replant somewhere else: somewhere where you know your roots will grow big,” Hoda shared. “So I’ve been thinking about that because it’s all new: new kids in school, new things; new everything.”

She echoed the same sentiment about repotting during a previous conversation on the talk show.

“When I found this spot that I liked, a little town that had all the things that could teach my kids independence, I told my kids, ‘We’re repotting.’ They’re like, ‘What? We’re moving?’ I go, ‘Yeah, but we’re repotting,’” she explained.

When Haley and Hope continued to have questions about what repotting meant, Hoda decided to break it down for them.

“I go, ‘Well, it’s when you pull yourself up by the roots. And you’re a little scared, right?’ They’re like, ‘Yeah.’ I go, ‘But then we’ll go back into really great soil. We’re going to grow bigger and stronger. That’s going to be the place,’” she said.