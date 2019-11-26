She may have just gotten engaged, but Hoda Kotb already can’t get wedding planning off her mind! Although the beloved Today star is still reeling in her engagement glory, Hoda revealed she is so excited to marry fiancé Joel Schiffman and can’t wait to walk down the aisle.

“I sort of think we probably want to do it sooner than later, because what are we waiting for? And I kind of think we might do a destination wedding,” the 55-year-old beauty told People. “We may go back to the place we were engaged. We haven’t thought about it too much, but we might do something like that. The place is special to us.”

Nathan Congleton/NBC’s TODAY

Hoda — who shared the news of her highly anticipated engagement to her financier beau during the Monday, November 25, episode of Today — insisted their ceremony will be all about the love. “Nothing we do is about bells and whistles in that way,” she explained. “So it always sort of meant something. Something special to our relationship, in Mexico.”

Although the legendary TV star can’t wait to get started on wedding planning, Hoda dished she’s not interested in going over the top. “All I want it to be is fun and happy and I just want everybody to feel easy breezy. No coordinated bridesmaids,” she shared. “Come as you are. That’s the theme of the rest of my life.”

As fans know, Joel asked for Hoda’s hand in marriage as they were vacationing in Mexico over the weekend. The handsome hunk got down on one knee as the couple — who began dating in 2013 and share adopted daughters Haley Joy, 2, and Hope Catherine, 8 months — were enjoying an intimate dinner beside the beach.

After Hoda said “yes” to the rest of her life with her longtime love, she and Joel walked down to the beach, where they wrote “Hoda and Joel” in the sand. The pair decorated their beautiful artwork with a handful of rose petals scattered around the message.

Prior to their engagement, a friend of the brunette beauty opened up to Closer Weekly about the possibility of them tying the knot. “Honestly, I think Joel is more gung-ho about the idea of getting married than Hoda is,” the pal exclusively revealed this past April.

Although the insider told Closer that Hoda “could live out their days blissfully without ever tying the knot,” she can’t deny how good of a husband Joel would be. “She sees how he’s been all in for becoming a dad again fairly late in life, and that makes Hoda just love him all the more,” the source noted. “So if she feels it’s really important to Joel, she’s not going to say no to him.”

Considering how perfect Hoda and Joel are, we couldn’t be more excited for them to get married!