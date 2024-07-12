Today’s Hoda Kotb was excited to live out her acting dream on Law & Order: SVU but admitted that her role was a bit disappointing.

Hoda, 59, appeared during the season 16 episode of the crime drama series titled “Producer’s Backend.” In true broadcaster fashion, she portrayed a newscaster during a TV news segment about a car accident.

“I think I played a journalist who was interviewing somebody who might have been guilty of something,” she told cohost Jenna Bush Hager during an episode of Today With Hoda & Jenna on Thursday, July 11. “I think that’s what I did.”

While fans were delighted to see her in the series, Hoda was hoping for a more hands-on role.

“I wanted to play someone who died,” the Hope Is a Rainbow author said. “They said no.”

All in all, Hoda was happy that she got to experience acting on the popular series starring Mariska Hargitay. “But anyway, it was really fun,” Hoda concluded.

Hoda also appeared in another episode of SVU that same year, titled “Spousal Privilege.” The NBC personality has earned some other acting credits from other roles here and there over the years, including appearances in the Sharknado movies and Curb Your Enthusiasm.

NDZ/Star Max/GC Images

Hoda also appeared in Jennifer Lopez’s Marry Me, Younger, Nashville and Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce. It’s safe to say her acting resume is pretty impressive among all of her other achievements throughout her career!

The chatter about acting on Today comes after it was announced that Jenna, 42, snagged a role in Hallmark’s upcoming film Holiday Touchdown: A Chief’s Love Story. The movie is in collaboration with the Kansas City Chiefs and is largely believed to be inspired by Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s romance.

Jenna first announced her role in the film during an episode of Today on Thursday, July 11. She walked out on stage in a Santa hat and a Chiefs jersey.

​​“Here’s the script, but it’s top secret,” the former first daughter told her colleagues during the segment. “First of all, I thought it was about Taylor and Travis, and I thought, ‘I got the Taylor role.’ But I didn’t — shocker!”

She then went on to reveal a basic synopsis of the movie, which is a “superfan who falls in love with a man that works for the team.”

“It’s Hallmark. Let’s think football, let’s think Christmas in July,” Jenna added.

Of course, Jenna’s Today colleagues were excited and supportive of her big announcement. “You’re gonna be so good. I’m so excited,” Sheinelle Jones told her while patting her on the shoulder.

Jenna couldn’t reveal too many more details other than the fact that she will be heading off to Kansas City soon to film her cameo and had to “pack a big jacket” since it’s a Christmas movie.

Hunter King and Tyler Hynes will be starring in the holiday film. When asked if Travis, 34, would be making an appearance in the movie, Jenna played coy. “I don’t know,” she told her colleagues.