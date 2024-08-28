Hoda Kotb has been feeling the love from Today costars in honor of her 60th birthday but she’s still no closer to finding romance – so she’s turning to a pro matchmaker as a last ditch bid to meet Mr. Right.

“Her dating life is still in the pan despite all her efforts. She’s tried meeting people and went on dates set up by Jenna [Bush Hager] but it didn’t go anywhere so she’s now back to square one,” a source exclusively tells Closer.

“Hoda was convinced the best way to do it was going on dates with guys vetted for her by friends and coworkers, and she’s not ruling it out, but feels it’s time to raise the bar. She wants results and wants it now,” the insider continues.

“So, she’s going all out to boost her chances by getting a matchmaker. It saves her the embarrassment of going on dating apps, which takes up a lot of her time and can often be frustrating while netting zero prospects,” the source dishes.

Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Hoda, 60, has been open about her search for love after splitting from former fiancé Joel Schiffman in 2022. The pair are still friendly and coparent her two adopted daughters.

“I can see romance clearly, I just can. It’s how you know something is meant to be,” she told Page Six on August 12.

“I thought 50 was great, but 60 may be it!” Hoda continued. “I feel like this is the season of repotting and growth. There’s this feeling that the roots are up in the air, but then you land in this rich soil and you’re like, ‘Oh, more room to grow.’”

In March, Hoda revealed that Today cohost Jenna Bush Hager set her up with a man and they were getting ready to go on their third date together.

“Jenna is like, ‘How did I do?’ because she wants to go to heaven. Apparently, if you match three people up [you get to go],” Hoda told Entertainment Tonight.

“I had a great time … I had a great time on our date. I loved it,” she recalled. “There has been a second one already. Hey, that’s how it goes … We’ll have our third coming up. It’s really fun.”

Unfortunately, things didn’t work out for Hoda and her mystery man.

“I did go on the third date, but I did kind of decide in that space, because this person, who’s a lovely human being, has a lot of things that are being worked out that I think I’m looking for more kind of simplicity,” the broadcast journalist said during an appearance on The Jamie Kern Lima Show on August 20.

“I think when you reach a phase like I was very much a fixer in life … sometimes you’re like, you know what, let’s just pause that instinct because that is my instinct,” she added.

When asked if she had started dating anyone else since calling things off with her suitor, Hoda replied, “No, I haven’t yet; not yet is always my thing.”

The This Just Speaks to Me author revealed what she’s looking for in a future partner. “I think I’m into the addition process. Someone who’s adding and not subtracting in this moment. I want addition,” she told Jamie

With her busy job and raising daughters Haley, 7, and Hope, 4, Hoda said she really needed to look at how much free time she has and who she wants to fill it with. “It’s so limited that you want to make sure that when you have it that you’re spending it with someone who is in the addition business of their life,” the Norman, Oklahoma, native said.