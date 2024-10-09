Hoda Kotb Thought ‘Long and Hard’ Before Announcing Today Exit

In early September, Hoda Kotb took her daughters to their first day at a new school.

“I carried a coffee and I had sneakers [on,] and I walked my kids to school like normal people,” Hoda, 60, gushed on air. “It was awesome.”

A new school and a house in the suburbs aren’t all that’s changed. A few weeks later, Hoda announced her decision to step down as an anchor of Today early next year.

“I realized that it was time for me to turn the page at 60, and to try something new,” says the star who is making life with her daughters Haley, 7, and Hope, 5, her priority.

“She’ll still contribute to NBC, which she loves and calls home, but she’s looking forward to being somewhat of a stay-at-home mom,” says a friend.

The seeds of Hoda’s departure were planted in 2023 when Hope faced a serious illness.

“She really thought long and hard about her priorities,” says the friend about the broadcaster, who took two weeks off Today as Hope recuperated. Any parent who’s been through a scary thing with their child understands,” said Hoda. “It’s like you just can’t believe your child’s sick. You can’t believe that there’s nothing you can do.”

She realized in that instant that she wanted to always be there for her girls – in good times as well as bad.

“Life is short,” says the friend. “She wants no regrets about raising her girls.”

John Nacion / Getty Images

Today’s shrinking viewership reportedly prompted NBC to ask Hoda – who earns $20 million a year – to take a pay cut, making it easier for her to walk away from the show after 17 years on air.

“NBC would love for Hoda to stay, but they understand her personal reasons for leaving,” explains the friend, who says that there are no hard feelings. “Hoda’s hoping to do some specials and fill in from time to time. She’s not planning on disappearing from the network.”

She’s more looking forward to spending time in the new $2,895,000 home she reportedly purchased in Bronxville, New York, according to Realtor.com. The four-bedroom, five-bathroom, center-hall Colonial has a backyard where the girls can play and a patio where Hoda can entertain.

“She’s planning some renovations,” confides the friend.

It’s the start of an exciting new chapter for Hoda and her family.

“Obviously, I had my kiddos late in life, and I was thinking that they deserve a bigger piece of my time pie,” says Hoda. “I feel like we only have a finite amount of time.”

Although it was a hard decision, Hoda’s satisfied it’s for the best.

“It is bittersweet,” says the friend. “But she’ll keep busy.”