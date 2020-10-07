When discussing the possibility of adopting a third child, Hoda Kotb and her fiancé, Joel Schiffman, don’t have to question whether they could make room in their hearts. Fortunately, the beloved Today star said “all the answers seem” to point to “yes” while chatting about their plans to adopt baby No. 3.

“It’s funny, I think to myself — and I’ve obviously had a conversation with Joel about it, many conversations — but I feel like, well, can we? Yes,” the 56-year-old told People in early October. “Will our family be better with it? Yes. Do we have enough love in the house? Yes.”

Courtesy of Hoda Kotb/Instagram

As the doting mom of her two daughters, 3-year-old Haley Joy and 18-month-old Hope Catherine, Hoda couldn’t be more ready to expand their family. However, she said they’re being patient and will see “if it’s meant to be.

“That’s where we are on that,” she explained. “I feel like families come in so many different shapes and sizes and as long as there’s lots of love, I think they’ll endure. I’m just going to wait and see on that one.”

Joel, 62, and Hoda — who first started dating in 2013 — may be crossing their fingers for baby No. 3, but the NBC star said she feels so “lucky” to have Haley and Hope. At the time they were quarantining at their home amid the coronavirus pandemic earlier this year, Hoda was spending more time than ever with her family.

“It’s a different world,” she said of juggling her professional life while being home 24/7. “I didn’t know that I’d ever get this much time with my kids, and I’ve loved every second of it.”

The iconic broadcast journalist dished being with Joel and their children was one of the “silver linings” that got her through quarantine. “I changed everything,” she gushed. “I feel like I didn’t miss a minute of Hope, not a minute. And how lucky am I that I got to witness that?”

Aside from their adorable little girls, Hoda is also the loving stepmom to Joel’s eldest daughter, Kyle Schiffman. The financier shares his teenager with his ex-wife, Burzis Kanga, whom he was married to from 2005 to 2007, according to reports.

Shortly after Hoda revealed the news of their engagement in November 2019, Joel’s daughter opened up about her father’s future nuptials. Kyle said she couldn’t have been more excited to see “the two of them so happy.”

“They just enjoy each other’s time and they’re perfect for each other,” Kyle exclusively shared with Closer Weekly. “I love them both so much.”

Hoda and Joel have one exciting future ahead of them!