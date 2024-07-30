Hoda Kotb Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction at 2024 Paris Olympics

Hoda Kotb’s team came to the rescue when she suffered a wardrobe malfunction at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The Today host revealed the mishap in an Instagram video posted on Tuesday, July 30. In the clip, a person used a stapler to fix Hoda’s yellow dress, which appeared to have some kind of issue along one of the side seams. After the staple was put into the dress, Hoda, 59, covered it with her belt. You couldn’t even tell that the staple was there.

“​​Wardrobe malfunction— nothing that a stapler cant fix! Thx @kaitlinvictory,” she captioned the post.

The broadcaster accessorized the look with some layered gold necklaces, gold dangle earrings and a slew of colorful friendship bracelets. She wore a pair of sunglasses perched on top of her head.

Hoda praised her coworker for helping her fix the outfit, shouting “Kaitlin to the rescue,” at the end of the video. In the background, Savannah Guthrie could be seen wearing a floral dress with block heels and a bow in her hair.

These days, Hoda is quite the expert on laughing off wardrobe malfunctions on Today. In May, cohost Jenna Bush Hager pointed out that Hoda still had the security tag on her pants while sitting at the news desk during an episode of the talk show.

“OK, so you’re sitting with your friend. You’re hosting a television show as some do. And you look down and you notice that your friend has something on her pants and you wonder, ‘Shall I tell her quietly? Or should I just scream it to the world?’” Jenna, 42, playfully told the audience.

“Hoda, it seems as though you either stole those pants or they forgot to take off the security tag,” she continued.

Hoda explained that she tried everything she could along with her team to get the tag off her pants.

“We tried to pry it off with pliers, etc, and it doesn’t work,” the Hope Is a Rainbow author told her costar. “I will have you know that I went through the 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. [hours of Today] without anyone noticing.”

“Well, they may not be paying attention to you the way I’m paying attention to you. I will say, you’re in the flow so much so that you don’t even care,” Jenna explained.

Earlier this month, Hoda suffered another blip with her outfit during an episode of Today where she admitted she was uncomfortable in her dress.

“The bra’s not working. The outfit doesn’t work. The bra’s too big, the straps are too small. I can’t do it. You know when you wear a dress that you shouldn’t wear it,” she confessed to Jenna.

“You know when you’re like, ‘Everything’s hanging out. It’s not right.’ But you know what, I just decided I’m going to do it,” she added. “Have you ever gone to a party and gone, ‘It’s fine.’ And then you spend the whole party pulling and shoving and stuffing? It’s not good.”

The former first daughter had a crazy response to Hoda’s comments.

“Free your boobs, Hoda. It’s time,” she told her colleague during the live taping. “At this point in your life when you’re turning almost 60, free your boobs. Let’s free them. You want me to take your bra off for you?”