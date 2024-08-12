Hoda Kotb Spends 60th Birthday With Ex-Fiance Joel Schiffman

Turning 60 was a huge milestone for Hoda Kotb, and she wanted to have those who mean the most to her by her side to celebrate. The Today host shared photos from the festivities on Instagram, with ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman present for the party.

Over the weekend, Hoda shared some snapshots on Instagram from her birthday party at home. “Thx for all of the wonderful bday wishes!!!! My party was perfect! —Minus my sis being home sick 🤧 we missed you Hala,” she captioned the post.

In one photo, Joel, 66, stood next to Hoda as they took a group photo in front of her birthday cake. The former couple share daughters Haley and Hope, whom they adopted during their nearly 10-year relationship.

“I am really glad that Joel shared the day with you and family,” one person commented on the post.

“Happy 60th Birthday dear Hoda! Beautiful family! Lovely to see Joel!” another wrote.

While she and Joel are no longer together, they are dedicated to coparenting their daughters. The broadcaster has made some rare mentions of her ex on Today since announcing their breakup on the talk show during a January 2022 episode.

Courtesy of Hoda Kotb/Instagram

Last month, Hoda recalled how Joel was the first one to say “I love you” during their relationship.

“Joel said ‘I love you’ first,” Hoda told costar Jenna Bush Hager. “I think I know what I feel, but I think you’re braver if you say it first. I think it shows that you can take a risk and you’re standing out there.”

“After he said it, [he said], ‘Don’t let me blow out here in the wind by myself, now.’ … And I said to him, I remember it, I said, ‘No. I just want to feel this for a second before I say something, before I respond.’ Because sometimes you’re so quick to respond, you don’t ever get to receive the thing,” Hoda said of her ex.

In another photo from her 60th birthday bash, Hoda stood with her family in front of the decor set up in her home, with Joel joining in on the fun. They all waved to the camera, with Hoda wearing a huge smile on her face.

The mom of two has been embracing her single status and has been excited about this new chapter of her life. During a July 9 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Hoda was asked about whether or not she regrets being candid about her dating life.

“I think what you find is it’s easier to share when everything’s great and it’s so much fun because you love, love and it’s such a beautiful time in life,” she explained. “Then, when things don’t go the way that you want them to, you sort of feel a little cornered. But I think you should also talk about that part. And, you know, sometimes, some people aren’t meant to go the whole ride with you.”

Hoda also said that in the age of dating apps, she prefers to be set up on dates by people that she knows.

“I think I would like for someone to say, ‘I know this person.’ … That would make me feel better,” the NBC star confessed.