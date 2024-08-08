Though she had an amazing time at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Hoda Kotb is glad to be home! The Today host shared a glimpse of her gorgeous house in a new video posted on her Instagram account on Thursday, August 8.

In the clip, Hoda, 59, was seen entering her home and being greeted by her two daughters, Haley and Hope. The trio were apart while Hoda was abroad, but their reunion was absolutely adorable. They jumped around and waited to hug their mom.

The broadcaster held a bouquet of flowers in her hand as she excitedly hugged her little girls. Some of Haley, 7, and Hope’s toys could be seen in the background, as well as family photos and stylish decor.

The video took viewers inside the kitchen, living room and play area in the home, all rooms that are clearly filled with no shortage of love! Hoda shares her daughters with ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman.

She also shared some photos of their reunion, holding Hope, 4, in her arms as Haley tugged on her shirt. The mom of two scooped Haley up in her arms in a second snapshot of their heartwarming reunion. In another picture, Hoda and the girls relaxed on the couch.

Courtesy of Hoda Kotb/Instagram (2)

It’s clear from the photos that the abode is incredibly spacious and perfectly decorated. And of course, Hoda never fails to prove how awesome of a mom she is.

“Where the heart is,” Today cohost Savannah Guthrie commented on the post with a heart emoji. Karen Swensen commented, “And all is right with the world!” with a heart emoji.

Hoda previously revealed that she was moving into a new home with her daughters after some minor renovations were completed.

“We haven’t officially done it because we’re still waiting for things to get painted and stuff to get moved in,” she said in an interview with Today.com in July.

“We’re in for a brand-new adventure. We’re going to have so much fun. We have new friends, and we also have old friends,” she added of the next chapter of her life in her new place with her kids.

Courtesy of Hoda Kotb/Instagram (2)

It was not made clear at the time if she planned on selling her Long Island home or her New York City apartment that she raised the girls in. But she did reveal that both Haley and Hope were looking forward to moving into the new place.

“I think kids react to change the way you do,” Hoda said. “If you’re scared, they’re scared, and if you’re excited, they’re excited. If you’re like, ‘Oh, I don’t know how it’s going to be.’ Then they’re going to feel like, ‘Oh, the world is funky.’”

During an episode of her “Making Space” podcast, guest Arthur Brooks gave Hoda some great advice about moving. He told her to imagine she had been living in the new home for a few years to help make the transition easier.

“Just pretend, like an Academy Award-winning performance,” he said, adding, “It’s a complete game-changer because you speed up the clock.”