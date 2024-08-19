Jenna Bush Hager’s latest bizarre antics on Today With Hoda & Jenna left cohost Hoda Kotb a bit freaked out. We promise, there’s no way anyone could have predicted the shocking thing that happened during the August 16 episode of the show.

The segment began with Hoda, 60, and Jenna, 42, talking about a new perfume launched by soft pretzel company Aunt Anne’s. The duo tried out the perfume on camera, with Hoda declaring that it smelled “kind of nice.” On the table in front of them, a tray of soft pretzels was placed along with the perfume bottles.

The fragrance called Knead is “the irresistible, instantly recognizable scent of freshly baked Auntie Anne’s pretzels, bottled just for you,” per the perfume’s official description. “Smell delicious with warm, buttery notes and a hint of sweetness,” the description continued.

Jenna chimed in to say that the fragrance was “alluring,” while Hoda commented that it smelled like “buttery bread.”

“Is this what Paris smelled like?” Jenna asked Hoda, who recently returned home from covering the 2024 summer Olympics in Paris with some of her colleagues. She agreed that it “kind of does” smell like the City of Love. Hoda then told the audience that the perfume retails for $25 for the smaller size and $45 for the bigger size.

As Hoda was speaking, Jenna said, “Or you can just go to your local food court, buy the pretzel and …,’ she trailed off, to which Hoda replied, “Don’t do it!”

Just then, Jenna took one of the soft pretzels off of the tray in front of her and began rubbing it on her arm. She did a little dance while rubbing the pretzel on her arm, causing everyone in the studio to laugh. Hoda was beyond shocked by her antics, asking, “Who is this girl?” with a grossed out look on her face.

“The best part is you knew it was coming!” Jenna said while holding the pretzel in her hand and laughing. Hoda responded, “I knew it!”

After that, Hoda regained her composure to move the segment along to talk about another beauty product — a new lip stain launched by Chipotle.

“It’s a smudge-proof lip stain that fans can enjoy. It’s called Chipotle On The Go,” Hoda told viewers. “So you put it on and it turns green and then you peel and you reveal the real color.”

Donna Farizan, a Today contributor, tested the product out on her lips, however, something went wrong as she struggled to wipe the green product off.

“I think you left it on too long,” Hoda said, with Donna responding, “You are supposed to leave it on 30 to 60 seconds and I left it on for approximately 10 minutes!”

“So, they also say you can eat a burrito and it won’t come off, right?” Hoda wondered.

“Do you want to try and eat a pretzel?” Jenna asked Donna, but she had a fiery response: “Not the one you rubbed on you!”

Donna then took a bite of one of the pretzels on the tray to test out the lip product. The lip stain turned out to be smudge-proof after all!