Hoda Kotb just turned 60 and she’s ready to find the love of her life! The Today host opened up about dating and looking for that special someone just days after celebrating her milestone birthday.

“I can see romance clearly, I just can. It’s how you know something is meant to be,” she told Page Six on Monday, August 12.

“I thought 50 was great, but 60 may be it!” she continued. “I feel like this is the season of repotting and growth. There’s this feeling that the roots are up in the air, but then you land in this rich soil and you’re like, ‘Oh, more room to grow.’”

Hoda celebrated her birthday at home with a party attended by her family members and ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman. The pair remain friends and dedicated coparents to daughters Haley and Hope after announcing their breakup in January 2022.

A few months after revealing their split to the world during an episode of Today, Hoda opened up about their coparenting arrangement and how they “have it down.”

“He’ll have a Saturday, and I’ll do the Sunday. We switch each week,” she told People in August 2022. “He’ll take the girls and do some fun things, and I’ll take some quiet time. It’s a healthy mix, and the kids love it. He’s a great dad.”

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for SiriusXM

The pair began dating in 2013 and got engaged in 2019 but were forced to postpone their wedding multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Ultimately, they decided they were better off as friends.

“Sometimes relationships evolve. Sometimes perfectly nice people can go their separate ways. Sometimes a relationship ends on your last breath, and sometimes it ends before that, and that’s okay,” the longtime TV anchor told the outlet. “I don’t regret one day, not one minute, not one second of our time together because it brought me here. I have two incredible children I share with him. And it’s because of Joel that I have Haley and Hope, without question. I think I might have been too afraid to do it alone. That’s not something I love to admit, but it’s true.”

In March, Hoda revealed that Today cohost Jenna Bush Hager set her up with a man and they were getting ready to go on their third date together.

“Jenna is like, ‘How did I do?’ because she wants to go to heaven. Apparently, if you match three people up [you get to go],” Hoda told Entertainment Tonight.

“I had a great time … I had a great time on our date. I loved it,” she reflected. “There has been a second one already. Hey, that’s how it goes … We’ll have our third coming up. It’s really fun.”

She also encouraged others who recently went through a breakup to go out and have a bit of fun.

“Life is beautiful. Try things, go out, get out of your house and your apartment. I feel like life is meant to be experienced and [you should] step out into it,” she told the outlet. “I love it.”