Hoda Kotb opened up the doors of her new home for a fun visit with Savannah Guthrie and her family!

In a post shared on Sunday, September 15, on Instagram, Hoda, 60, took some photos with her Today cohost as they spent time together at her house. “Home. @savannahguthrie,” she simply captioned the post.

Savannah, 52, brought along her husband, Mike Feldman, and their two kids, Vale and Charley, for the trip. The little ones got to hang out with Hoda’s two kids, Haley and Hope, whom she shares with ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman.

Hoda and Savannah posed for a selfie in Hoda’s yard, sharing a glimpse of some of the outdoor furniture and grassy area. In another snap, the broadcaster sat on the floor with Hope, 5, in a pile of pillows, while Savannah, Mike and the other three kids sat on the couch.

Two art easels could be seen in the background of the living room, along with a cup of paint brushes. A colorful banner was also seen on the wall in the back of the entertainment area, seemingly hinting that Haley and Hope have their own little play area and crafting station.

“Congratulations on your new home Hoda!! I love you!! I watch you and Savannah every morning. And both of you guys make me so happy,” one person commented underneath the post,” while another wrote, “My heart is happy to see people that spend every working day together also spend their free time together.”

Courtesy of Hoda Kotb/Instagram

“Sounds like you love your new place, happy for you and the girls,” another fan said.

Hoda recently moved into a new home in the suburbs of New York with her daughters, and was excited to open a new chapter of her life. She’s referred to this time in her life as her “repotting phase,” and explained in a podcast episode exactly what that meant.

“I feel like I’m in this repotting phase of my life,” she said. “I just feel it. I feel like my roots need a bigger pot, in all kinds of things. I’m physically moving with my kids, which was a big deal for us, because it’s easy not to move because friends and this and that.”

Courtesy of Hoda Kotb/Instagram

“When I found this spot that I liked, a little town that had all the things that could teach my kids independence, I told my kids, ‘We’re repotting.’ They’re like, ‘What? We’re moving?’ I go, ‘Yeah, but we’re repotting,’” the NBC personality added.

There were several factors that played into Hoda’s decision to move out of the NYC apartment that she raised the girls in and into a new place.

“I want my kids to feel grass on their feet, and play in the yard, and ride bikes down the street, and run up and down the stairs,” the mom of two told People in August. “I just see that life for them in this perfect house in this beautiful little town where I know they’ll be able to blossom into beautiful, independent, strong women.”