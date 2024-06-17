Hoda Kotb Shares Photo of Ex Joel Schiffman on Father's Day

Hoda Kotb was praised by fans for celebrating her ex-fiancé, Joel Schiffman, on Father’s Day this year.

“Happy father’s day to the best dad!” Hoda, 59, captioned a photo of Joel, 66, on her Instagram account on June 16, as he cradled their two daughters, Haley and Hope, on the sofa.

The trio smiled as they posed for the snap in the gorgeous waterfront home. Hoda and Joel have remained amicable as they coparent their two kids following their split in January 2022. In the comments section of the post, the Today host’s fans voiced their support for Hoda, Joel and the girls.

Courtesy of Hoda Kotb/Instagram

“You know my parents got divorced when I was young and they could NEVER get along,” one person wrote. “It is so nice you maintain a positive relationship for the love of your daughters!! Way to break unnecessary cycles.”

“Love that you adults get along!! Love seeing their DAD with them,” another penned.

Hoda previously spoke about her coparenting dynamic with Joel, whom she was with for eight years.

“He’ll have a Saturday, and I’ll do the Sunday. We switch each week,” the TV personality told People in August 2022. “He’ll take the girls and do some fun things, and I’ll take some quiet time. It’s a healthy mix, and the kids love it. He’s a great dad.”

She also explained that she has no regrets about their relationship, as it led the former couple to adopt their two little blessings.

“I don’t regret one day, not one minute, not one second of our time together because it brought me here,” Hoda told the outlet at the time. “I have two incredible children I share with him. And it’s because of Joel that I have Haley and Hope, without question. I think I might have been too afraid to do it alone. That’s not something I love to admit, but it’s true.”

Hoda is now back on the dating scene, telling Today fans about her experiences in searching for Mr. Right. Just recently, the mom of two candidly shared some of the biggest challenges she has faced while dating again.

“I think that sometimes love does come when you’re not looking,” she said on Today earlier this month during a chat with Jenna Bush Hager. “It’s like, when you’re in hot pursuit, when you’re making it your thing, sometimes you’re missing it because you’re so busy seeking it out.”

“And I think it’s hard when you’re with a busy person because we’re both busy people and one of the main relationship complaints that I get is, ‘I don’t get enough time. I need more time,’ and I understand it, because your life is divided into a pie,” Hoda added.