Hoda Kotb recounted her daughters’ first day of school and shared a new photo from the big day!

On Instagram, Hoda, 60, posted a picture of kids Haley and Hope wearing their backpacks as they posed next to their mom. “First day of school in the books,” Hoda captioned the Tuesday, September 3, post. The broadcaster wore a red sweater with U.S.A. printed on the side, seemingly from her recent trip to the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Haley, 7, and Hope, 4, wore pigtails in their hair and matching overall dresses. How cute! She also shared a video of her children hugging each other at school.

During an episode of Today on Wednesday, September 4, Hoda shared more details about Haley and Hope’s first day of school.

“We went for our first day of school,” the mom of two told cohost Jenna Bush Hager on the show. “I carried a coffee and I had my sneakers and I walked my kids to school. It was awesome!”

Just recently, Hoda and the girls moved into a new home in the suburbs after moving out of their New York City apartment.

“I remember them trying to crawl up the stairs and I remember, now, how they race up and down,” she recalled during a previous episode of Today. “And I was thinking about the very first time we brought them home and carried them up those stairs in that car seat and placed them in a little thing and all the things that happened there. And I was looking through old videos of them, when they were so little, and it’s like you want to hold onto things and you want to let go.”

Courtesy of Hoda Kotb/Instagram

Hoda pointed out that there were some differences in school drop off in their new neighborhood now, namely that there were so many kids walking behind them who were also headed to school in the morning.

“We’ve had seven great years in the city with kids and that’s amazing, but I also think kids need to have their feet in the grass and dirt,” the TV personality shared.

Last month, Hoda explained that Haley and Hope, whom she shares with ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman, were thrilled to be getting their own rooms in the new place.

“They are so excited to have their own space, a reading chair. They’re excited about having a bean bag and their bed,” Hoda said.

“It’s all new — new kids, new school, new things, new everything,” she added. “And it’s funny because all I could think of was I want my house for the kids to feel warm and cozy and a place where they want to hang. And that’s it.”

This new chapter is sure to bring great things for Hoda and her daughters, and she’s optimistic about what’s ahead.

“I feel like I’m in this repotting phase of my life,” Hoda told fans on an episode of her “Making Space” podcast. “I just feel it. I feel like my roots need a bigger pot, in all kinds of things. I’m physically moving with my kids, which was a big deal for us.”

Additionally, Hoda shared a ton of photos from her summer with the girls on her Instagram page. In the pictures, the family of three went swimming, spent time on the beach with their pals, went fishing, celebrated her 60th birthday and more fun activities.