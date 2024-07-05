Hoda Kotb Shares Glimpse Into Her Home During 4th of July

Hoda Kotb spent the perfect 4th of July with her two daughters, Haley and Hope, and shared a glimpse of their gorgeous home in the process.

In an Instagram post shared on Independence Day, Hoda, 59, posed with her kids in one of the gorgeous rooms in her home. The Today host wrapped her arms around Haley, 7, and Hope, 4, as they wore festive red, white and blue outfits to mark the occasion.

So many adorable family photos could be seen on the wall and in frames on the cabinet behind them. The TV personality also has a lot of nautical decor around the home, with nods to boats and the ocean in some of her decor pieces. Later that night, they went out on the beach to watch a marvelous fireworks display.

Hoda revealed that she moved into a new home with her children, whom she shares with ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman, last month. During a June 3 episode of Today With Hoda and Jenna, the newscaster reflected on moving out of the home that she raised her kids in.

“I literally was sitting at my desk this morning, where I sit every single morning. I light a candle, I have my journal, I do my stuff. And I thought to myself, ‘This is the last Monday I’ll be sitting at this desk,’ ‘cause we’re moving this week,” she told cohost Jenna Bush Hager.

At the time, she did not immediately reveal if she planned on selling her New York City apartment or her Long Island home.

“I remember them trying to crawl up the stairs and I remember, now, how they race up and down,” the mom of two remembered. “And I was thinking about the very first time we brought them home and carried them up those stairs in that car seat and placed them in a little thing and all the things that happened there. And I was looking through old videos of them, when they were so little, and it’s like you want to hold onto things and you want to let go.”

Hoda did reveal on a past episode of Today that her new home is located somewhere in the NYC area. For the longtime broadcaster, moving into a new place was all about having a fresh start with her kiddos.

A source exclusively told Closer in March that Hoda decided moving was best “for the girls’ future,” with “school being the main factor.”

“The girls are apparently excited, even though Haley was a little sad because she’s already made some close friends in school,” the insider said at the time. “Hope is only 4, so she’s ready for the adventure.”

Fans know how much Hoda’s home in Long Island has meant to her over the years, as a place full of relaxation and family memories.

“One of my favorite feelings in the world is walking on the beach, putting my hand back without a word and feeling a little hand in mine,” she told People in August 2022. “I want to hold their hands forever.”