Hoda Kotb has a rather unique perspective on entertaining guests in her new home. The Today cohost invited Savannah Guthrie and her family over to the place; however, they only stayed for about 30 minutes.

“I have to say, Savannah understands, and she was like, ‘We’re coming and going,’” Hoda, 60, told Today costar Jenna Bush Hager of the visit during an episode of the talk show on Monday, September 16. “They came in, they ate some cupcakes, they walked around, and the kids were on the swings for 10 minutes.”

Savannah, 52, was joined by her husband, Mike Feldman, and their kids, Vale and Charley, as she got to see Hoda’s new home in the suburbs.

“I mean I was there for about three minutes,” Jenna, 42, said. “So 30 is, like, she might as well have spent the weekend.”

While the visit with Savannah was rather short, Hoda said that her daughters, Haley and Hope, were excited to be hosting guests. They particularly were interested in creating a snack spread before the Guthrie-Feldman crew came over.

“So Hope started putting in carrots and blueberries in random bowls and was just going to leave them out,” Hoda explained. “And Haley was like, ‘No! That’s not right.’”

Later on, Hoda revealed that for “unknown reasons,” Haley, 7, and Hope, 4, put the fruit and vegetables in the freezer. The remark made Jenna chime in to say, “I would say entertaining is something you’re new to.”

Ultimately, Hoda decided to serve cupcakes that one of her neighbors brought over to welcome her to the neighborhood.

“[The box was] too big, so I just put it in the oven and shut it and forgot about it,” she said. “Guess what we served? The kids go, ‘The cupcakes!’ We put them out, we put them on plates, we made lemonade, Hope put mint in it and we had a little spread.”

Courtesy of Hoda Kotb/Instagram

Hoda also shared that one of her other neighbors came over to introduce herself and brought a sweet treat.

“A woman came over, she’s like, ‘I live across the street, here’s a pie. And here’s my daughter, she’s in your high school,’” Hoda said. “You know what I said? I said, ‘Come inside!’”

The mom of two shared one of the main differences between living in her former New York City apartment and living in her new home.

“Our front door is already open. It’s just a screen,” she said about her new home, while admitting she “used to panic” when people would ring her doorbell in her NYC apartment.

Hoda previously revealed on Today that her daughters were excited to have their own rooms in their new home.

“[Haley and Hope] are so excited to have their own space, a reading chair. They’re excited about a reading chair,” she said. They’re excited about having a bean bag and their bed.”

The Hope Is a Rainbow author is looking forward to making new memories with her kids in their new neighborhood.

“It’s all new — new kids, new school, new things, new everything,” Hoda added. “And it’s funny because all I could think of was I want my house for the kids to feel warm and cozy and a place where they want to hang. And that’s it.”