One of Hoda Kotb’s biggest joys in life is being a mom to her two adorable daughters, Haley and Hope. The Today host revealed whether or not she wants to have more kids after turning 60.

“I get signs,” she said of potentially expanding her family again during an appearance on The Jamie Kern Lima Show on Tuesday, August 13. “Like, I have held on to all of our baby stuff, all of it, because here’s the truth about life: I keep meeting people who remind you that your heart’s ability to expand is beyond measure.”

Hoda reflected on a lesson that someone once told her about parenthood.

“If you have the love, the space, the time and you can take care of a child who needs it, who might otherwise have a life that is, you know, not great, Why wouldn’t you?” she recalled.

“So I have not closed the door, because I think life is really interesting,” Hoda said of whether or not she hopes to adopt another child.

Hoda adopted Haley, 7, in 2017 and Hope, 4, in 2019 with ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman.

“I always think that when you add something to your family, when you have a new family member, you know, for some people, when you have a pet, it enriches it all,” she added. “Your kids learn more. They are more. They’re better. Like I think you’re making a better whole. And why not have more great goodness, if possible.”

During her 60th birthday bash on Today on Monday, August 12, Haley and Hope joined their mom on the Today plaza, where she tearfully reflected on motherhood.

“I remember, vividly, turning 50 and saying to myself: ‘This life that you have is great and don’t ask for more because you’re deserving of only what you have and nothing beyond.’ And I remember wondering if I was worthy of being a mother,” Hoda told her colleagues and the audience. “I wondered that, and one day I just decided that maybe it’s OK to say the words out loud: ‘I wish that I could be a mom.”

Courtesy of Hoda Kotb/Instagram

“I said it at 50, and I thought I was speaking it out into the air, but what I was doing was I was speaking it out into the universe,” she added. “And then all of a sudden, things started happening. And lo and behold in my 50s, I’ve got Haley Joy Kotb, who’s over there, and then I got Hope Catherine Kotb who’s right there. And I realized that sometimes we think that our blessings have passed us by, but no. They’re coming.”

One year ago, Hoda recalled details about her emotional adoption journey with her first child.

“I was sitting there, and I was doing some phone call with some nutritionist about something and babbling on and on. My phone beeped, and I looked at it, and it said Ashley, and Ashley was the lady from my adoption agency, and she said, ‘If I ever text you, you need to call me back immediately,” the mom of two said during an episode of the “Just B with Bethenny Frankel” podcast in June 2023. “I saw her name, I hung up the phone, I took a yellow pad out, and I wrote, ’11:55. This is the moment everything changes,’ I knew it. And I took a deep breath and dialed the number, and I said, ‘Ashley?’ and she said two words to me. She said, ‘She’s here.'”