Hoda Kotb knows exactly what qualities she is looking for in the search for her future partner.

The Today host chatted with costar Jenna Bush Hager during an episode of the show on Wednesday, May 29, about dating. The conversation kicked off with a reference to the viral TikTok video created by Megan Boni, where she discusses what she is looking for in a man.

“I’m looking for a man in finance, trust fund, 6’5”, blue eyes. Finance, trust fund, 6’5” blue eyes,” she sang in the video.

Hoda, 59, decided to sing about her dream guy, just like Megan, 26, did in her viral video.

“I like athletic, deep thinker, tall — I’m adding things now — and bald,” the broadcaster said.

The comment made Jenna, 42, laugh, before she added her own spin on the lyrics.

“Baby girl, cat lover, smart and funny,” Jenna said, to which Hoda replied, “I like it! I like it!”

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

The playful conversation came just days after Hoda and Jenna revealed their biggest dating regrets.

“One of the things I used to want when I met someone was, ‘Does he like me? I so hope he likes me,’” Hoda told Today viewers on May 23. “Not, like, ‘This is who I am.’”

“You can be the juiciest orange in the bunch, but some people don’t like oranges. I can’t help you if you don’t like oranges, I’m that,” she added.

The Hope Is a Rainbow author was in a relationship with ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman from 2013 to 2022. They got engaged in 2019 but ended up postponing their wedding multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic before their split. The couple share adopted daughters Haley and Hope.

After her breakup from the businessman, Hoda hit the dating scene with optimism, ready to begin her new chapter. She dished out some advice for those who might be going through the same thing.

“If you sit in your house and order Domino’s Pizza, you’re not meeting anybody. OK?” she said during an interview with People in March.

“You got to just kind of go out, and who cares if it’s a good day or a bad day, it doesn’t even matter,” the mom of two added. “Go out, learn a little, have some fun and be open. Like just do it. You get one ride around the sun. You might as well go out and eat with someone. They’re paying, who cares? Like, go do it.”