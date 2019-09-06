Aww! Hoda Kotb‘s 2-year-old daughter, Haley, is already a big fan of the Today show. In a new video shared to the official Instagram account of TODAY with Hoda & Jenna, the mom of two gushed about how Haley loves watching her on TV.

“When I was putting her down last night, she watched our very first show because she was wondering where [I was] because I was home for every day for five months,” Hoda, 55, recalled. “And she watched this show.”

Haley may not understand it but her mom was on maternity leave for a few months after welcoming their newest member of the family, daughter Hope, in the spring. “I just can’t believe how, in a blink, life changes and all of a sudden there are two babies in this house. I’m just overwhelmed with joy,” the TV personality previously gushed to People about adopting another kid.

Hoda even admitted that she forgot how to take care of a newborn baby so she used Google for help. “I forgot everything! I was like, ‘How do you hold the baby? How do you feed a baby? How do you swaddle?’” she laughed. “I was googling swaddling and — you’re not going to believe this — how to put on pajamas.”

Don’t be too concerned for Hoda, though! Because at the end of the day, the only thing that matters to her is being a great mom to her children. “I feel like I’ve lived 54 years, and I’ve loved every minute of it, but if there’s a window or a moment in my life that has mattered more than anything, it’s right now,” she recently told her cohost Savannah Guthrie while on maternity leave (and before celebrating a birthday).

“So every day, we do the same thing, and it’s so dumb. Like, we have morning bubbles outside, we go to the muffin store and get a muffin, we burp Hope — it’s the same day,” Hoda continued. “But it’s awesome, it’s the most awesome day ever!”

We love this adorable brood!