Hoda Kotb is finally moving on — in more ways than one.

The 60-year-old television personality, who revealed on the September 26 episode of Today that she would be leaving the morning show after multiple years on air, has also “moved on” from her 2022 split from ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman, an insider exclusively tells Closer.

Still, the insider reveals, “Hoda regrets the Joel breakup, but it was more complicated than her having a busy career.”

The two, who met in 2013 but didn’t go public with their relationship until two years later, share daughters Haley Joy and Hope Catherine but were “growing at different paces,” Hoda previously admitted.

According to the Closer source, “Raising young children wasn’t his priority, and she understood that. She doesn’t fault him for his decision. It was sad at first. She still misses him, but she’s moved on from that.”

During a 2015 episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Hoda got candid about how she first connected with Joel, 66. The Oklahoma native confessed to asking someone to check on Joel’s relationship status. Her friend sent Joel an email, and in return, he emailed Hoda and asked her on a date.

After years of dating, Hoda announced their engagement during the November 25, 2019, episode of Today. A few years later, though, she shocked Today fans when she announced on January 31, 2022, that they ended their engagement and would focus on coparenting as friends.

In August, she got candid about why she and Joel parted ways after building a life together.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

“Joel is one of the best people I know, and he really is a great human being,” she explained on the August 13 episode of “The Jamie Kern Lima Show.” “And I feel like I’m a pretty great human being, but sometimes two great human beings together isn’t quite enough to make it work.”

Hoda explained that it became hard for them to “be in sync,” adding, “I think a lot of people are probably in these situations. One person’s growing … or one person wants it this way, and one person wants it that way.”

Last week, a separate source told Closer that the TV star may finally be able to focus on finding love again now that she will have time away from Today.

“She’s put a very brave face on her situation, but ultimately everyone knows she’s lonely and highly embarrassed to have suffered so much disappointment and rejection,” said the insider. “She’s always going to put her daughters first, but finding a man to share her happiness is a huge priority as well — as she’s freely admitted, time after time, on the show and outside of work.”

In early 2025, Hoda will officially sit down for her final broadcast as a Today cohost, opening her up to new beginnings.

“This new schedule will enable Hoda to get out there and breathe, relax, then hopefully connect with that special someone at long last,” the source said. “It’s her firm belief that if she’d stayed on Today this wouldn’t have been possible.”