Hoda Kotb had the reaction that most viewers did when it came to that shower scene in episode 3 of Sex/Life. She apparently doesn’t watch the steamy Netflix series and was unaware of what she was about to see when her Today show cohost Jenna Bush Hager showed it to her on her phone.

In the scene, lead character Billie is in a love triangle with her husband, Cooper, and ex-boyfriend Brad. Cooper follows Brad to a gym to size up his competition, and the size of Brad’s large manhood had viewers buzzing!

Jenna, 39, walked up to Hoda, 56, in the studio and wanted to get a “Blind reaction to Sex/Life episode 3 at 19:50,” marking the moment in the show that Brad emerges naked from the gym’s shower.

In the July 14 TikTok video, Hoda flinched at first, then her jaw literally dropped. She grabbed Jenna’s arm with her mouth still agape, trying to process what she just saw.

Ever since viewers came upon episode 3 of Sex/Life, the burning question is whether actor Adam Demos — who plays Brad — is really that well-endowed.

Showrunner and creator Stacy Rukeyser confirmed Adam didn’t use a body double for the shower scene but danced around whether it was Adam’s real full-frontal manhood during an interview with Collider.

“That’s not a body double. I mean, people usually ask is it real or is it a prosthetic? And I can tell you what Adam Demos says about it which is, a gentleman never tells. So, we are leaving that up to the viewer’s imagination,” Stacy explained.

Actress Sarah Shahi, who plays Billie, is very happy with what Adam has in real life, as the two became a couple after falling for each other during filming. “Not exactly sure how two people on opposite sides of the world could have more in common, were meant to meet, were meant to be together,” the 41-year-old gushed about Adam, 36, in a May 22 Instagram post.

“But I do know I met my soulmate. I do know I found my forever. I do know I’ve never loved deeper, harder, more ferociously,” she continued. “I do know I’m overly grateful for him. I do know I’ve loved him for a thousand lifetimes before and will love him for a thousand lifetimes more. Happy birthday my baby.”