Hoda Kotb Posts About 'Refueling Soul' Amid Move Into a New Home

Hoda Kotb is looking forward to a fresh start in her new NYC home! The Today host posted an inspirational quote on her Instagram profile on Wednesday, June 5, as she gets ready to leave the past behind.

“Refuel your soul, love. This is a long drive,” the quote read.

Shortly after posting the quote, she appeared on Today in her usual spot next to Savannah Guthrie at the news desk. Craig Melvin joined them later on in the broadcast.

The post came just after Hoda, 59, got rather emotional while talking about moving with her two daughters, Haley and Hope.

“I literally was sitting at my desk this morning, where I sit every single morning. I light a candle, I have my journal, I do my stuff. And I thought to myself, ‘This is the last Monday I’ll be sitting at this desk,’ ‘cause we’re moving this week,” the longtime broadcaster told costar Jenna Bush Hager on Today With Hoda & Jenna on Monday, June 3.

She remembered some of her favorite moments with Haley, 7, and Hope, 5, that took place in the home where she raised them. The NBC star shares her girls with her ex-fiancé, Joel Schiffman.

“I remember them trying to crawl up the stairs and I remember, now, how they race up and down,” Hoda said. “And I was thinking about the very first time we brought them home and carried them up those stairs in that car seat and placed them in a little thing and all the things that happened there. And I was looking through old videos of them, when they were so little, and it’s like you want to hold onto things and you want to let go.”

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

“And when I saw these videos of them when they were kids, little babies, I can’t believe I have a 7 and a 5-year-old,” the mom of two recalled. “And I can’t believe all those memories. … There were so many things that we have built there.”

Jenna, 42, also revealed that she moved into a new home with her family in recent years. The former first daughter broke down in tears as she discussed making the transition with her husband, Henry Hager, and their three kids, Mila, Poppy and Hal.

“We moved two years ago, and it was really hard for me,” an emotional Jenna told Hoda during Monday’s episode. “It was very hard, I didn’t expect it to be so hard, but there was one night we sat on our couch in the empty apartment – all of us, the family.”