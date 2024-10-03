Just because Hoda Kotb is leaving Today doesn’t mean she won’t still be kept “busy” with other projects, an insider exclusively tells Closer.

“Hoda would like to write more books,” the source says of the broadcaster’s plans after her final episode airs in early 2025. “She’ll still contribute to NBC, which she loves and calls home.”

On September 26, Hoda, 60, announced that she would be departing Today after 17 years as an anchor. The announcement made her costars emotional, and the tears continued flowing throughout the show that day.

“Because I’ll be working through the beginning of 2025, there’s plenty of time to talk about what’s ahead for all of us,” she said in a letter to staffers about her exit. “But one thing I know for sure right now is this: everything’s going to be just fine. The Peacock’s feathers are never ruffled … no matter who comes or goes. TODAY and its amazing people — all of you — never waver. You always weather change with grace and guts.”

The news came after the NBC personality moved into a new home with her two daughters, Haley and Hope. Hoda shares the girls with ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman.

“She plans on doing some renovations,” the insider dishes on Hoda’s new home. “She’ll stay busy.”

“She’s looking forward to being somewhat of a stay-at-home mom,” the source adds.

Hoda’s new house is located in the suburbs of New York City, and she revealed why she decided it was time to relocate to a place outside of the city.

“I want my kids to feel grass on their feet, and play in the yard, and ride bikes down the street, and run up and down the stairs,” Hoda said in an interview with People on August 13. “I just see that life for them in this perfect house in this beautiful little town where I know they’ll be able to blossom into beautiful, independent, strong women.”

NDZ/Star Max/GC Images

She opened up further about the move and how she was excited to start a new chapter with her kids in a new place. It’s been a time in her life that she’s referring to as her “repotting phase.”

“It’s like my roots need a bigger pot,” Hoda explained. “You know when you take a plant out of a pot, and it’s roots are all twisted and tight? And then you put it in a bigger pot with fresh new soil and it just grows bigger and stronger? That’s the journey I’m on right now. And it’s going to hurt a little, to leave that pot that was so comfortable for so long. But in the end, it’s going to be exactly what we need.”

Most of all, Hoda is looking forward to making more memories with her kids as she enters this new phase of her life.

“Being a mom has shown me that all things are possible,” the mom of two said. “I say to [my daughters] … when I look at their eyes, what do I see? And I see endless possibilities with them.”