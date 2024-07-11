Halloween is taken very seriously on Today, but there have been some costumes that the cast has regretted doing over the years. During an episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Tuesday, July 9, Hoda Kotb revealed which of her costars’ costumes has been her least favorite so far.

Hoda, 59, appeared on the late-night talk show with costar Savannah Guthrie, and they looked at pictures of their past Halloween costumes. In the spirit of the upcoming Paris Olympics, the colleagues rated their costumes on a gold, silver or bronze medal scale.

First up was Hoda’s 2018 Elton John costume. While Savannah, 52, gave it a gold, it was a bronze for Hoda. She admitted that the public’s reaction to the costume was the reason for her low rating.

“I felt horrible,” she admitted. “I don’t know. … People were asking me, ‘Who are you?’ Don’t you hate that?”

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

They then looked at former colleague Kathie Lee Gifford’s costume from when she dressed up as Regis Philbin. Hoda gave that costume a gold but Savannah gave it a bronze because “the hair [wasn’t] right.” It’s true that Kathie Lee’s wig was a dark brown color while Regis sported gray locks throughout most of his talk show hosting career.

There was one costume that Hoda and Savannah mutually agreed was amazing — it was Meredith Vieira’s Pinocchio costume. She donned a face of makeup made to look like wood and the character’s signature nose. However, Andy Cohen disagreed with their opinions on the costume, saying, “That’s bad.”

The longtime coanchors also agreed that Willie Geist’s Halloween costume when he dressed as Harry Styles was worthy of a gold medal.

Things got pretty hilarious when it came time to discuss Al Roker dressed as Charlie Brown and Carson Daly dressed as Linus. Hoda covered her face with her hand when the photos popped up on the screen.

“Truly, the worst,” Andy, 56, said. “Almost got your show canceled, sorry Carson.”

“That was literally, you know, the worst we’ve ever done, ever,” Hoda said, while Savannah agreed with her.

“It doesn’t even get a three,” Savannah chimed in, with Andy adding, “Terrible.”

Today host Craig Melvin appeared on Watch What Happens Live last month and expressed the same thought about the Charlie Brown costumes.

“It was terrible. It was the worst year ever,” Craig said during the episode. “We still talk about it. That was the worst, hands down.”

There was one costume that Andy, Savannah and Hoda mutually agreed was awesome, and that was Kathie Lee, 70, as C-3PO and Hoda as Yoda.

“Kathie was literally trying to get into character; she kept going, ‘Wow, I need to get into character,’” Hoda revealed.

Savannah then revealed she took issue with her Kenny Rogers costume, claiming that she “hated that.”

“You know why, because Savannah and I had to keep dressing as men for years,” Hoda said, with Savannah chiming in, “Every year they’re like, ‘Be a man.’”