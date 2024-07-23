Hoda Kotb is excited to head to Paris to cover the Olympics, but the Today host admitted it will be hard to be away from her kids.

During an episode of the talk show on Monday, July 22, Hoda, 59, revealed plans to help make her daughters feel special while she is away.

“I do a loop a day where we hide a little something like stickers or hair ties, and then they know how many days are left,” she said.

Hoda is a mom to daughters Haley and Hope, whom she adopted during her relationship with ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman. The Hope Is a Rainbow author will be joined by Savannah Guthrie, Al Roker and Craig Melvin in NBC’s coverage at the Olympics from Friday, July 26 to Sunday, August 11.

She did not immediately reveal who will be watching the girls while she is away. Overall, Hoda is excited to be going to Paris with her colleagues. She shared what she was doing to prepare for the trip.

“I have to do all the things you have to do before you get on a plane, but I’m excited,” the mom of two said, adding that she was going to get a manicure and an outlet converter ahead of traveling abroad.

Today costar Jenna Bush Hager lent a helping hand to Hoda during the packing process.

“I said to Jenna, ‘I don’t know if I have the clothes,’” Hoda revealed of her preparations. “You go, ‘I’m getting it. I’m done,’ literally, on her phone. 15 minutes later, I go upstairs and what’s there? All Americana, cool, fun stuff. I’m packing it up.”

NDZ/Star Max/GC Images

Just ahead of opening up about her travels, Hoda made a rare comment about her past relationship with Joel, 66. Jenna, 42, asked Hoda if she has ever said ‘I love you’ first in any of her relationships.

“No. Neither of the times. Neither of the — whatever — three times,” the longtime broadcaster responded.

“Joel said ‘I love you’ first,” she added. “I think I know what I feel, but I think you’re braver if you say it first. I think it shows that you can take a risk and you’re standing out there.”

Hoda walked down the aisle once prior to her relationship with Joel, whom she split from in January 2022. She was married to Burzis Kanga from 2005 to 2008.

“After he said it, [he said], ‘Don’t let me blow out here in the wind by myself, now.’ … And I said to him, I remember it, I said, ‘No. I just want to feel this for a second before I say something, before I respond,’” she said. “Because sometimes you’re so quick to respond, you don’t ever get to receive the thing.”

Despite her relationship with Joel not working out, she has a great coparenting relationship with the financier.

“He’ll have a Saturday, and I’ll do the Sunday. We switch each week,” Hoda told People in August 2022. “He’ll take the girls and do some fun things, and I’ll take some quiet time. It’s a healthy mix, and the kids love it. He’s a great dad.”