Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager got to talking about their signature styles on Today, leading to a sassy swipe about Jenna’s wardrobe.

The Monday, August 26, segment began with Jenna, 42, talking about Hoda’s “signature scent” that she likes to spritz on herself pretty often. The former first daughter joked that Hoda, 60, “runs a marathon here every morning.”

In the past, Hoda has documented herself working out very early in the morning and inspiring her Instagram followers to get up and do the same. However, later on in the morning when she appears on TV, not an ounce of sweat could be seen on her.

The conversion then turned to Jenna’s personal style and what her signature is.

“I think your signature is, number one I think your style is kind of your signature,” Hoda said. “It can be very easy breezy and it can also be kind of sophisticated, but also almost like you don’t care.”

Jenna, who shares kids Mila, Poppy and Hal with husband Henry Hager, laughed it off, quipping, “Is that because I have mustard spilled right here?”

The joke was made all in good fun, as Jenna is known to laugh and make jokes about herself on the morning talk show. Just recently, she sent the internet into a frenzy when she rubbed a soft pretzel all over her arm during a segment about a new pretzel-scented perfume from Auntie Anne’s.

Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust

“Who is this girl?” Hoda asked while watching Jenna put the pretzel on her arm during the August 16 episode.

“The best part is you knew it was coming!” Jenna said through laughter, to which Hoda responded, “I knew it!”

A few days later, Jenna called out Hoda for not inviting her to a barbecue at her house. The conversation kicked off with Jenna asking Hoda if she is participating in the “year of the dinner party.”

“I don’t think, except I have had a barbecue at my house. I don’t think I’ve actually had a dinner party,” Hoda said.

“Well, I just, when did you have a barbecue? None of us [were invited]” Jenna said after Hoda dropped the bomb.

The Sisters First author then went ahead and asked the crew members if they were invited to Hoda’s house for the barbecue.

“Hey Talia, were you invited to her barbecue? No? Hey Gavin, were you invited to the barbecue? Yeah Sean, what about you? No?” Jenna said, as Hoda giggled beside her.

Just recently, Hoda returned home from hosting Today in Paris for the 2024 Olympics, while Jenna remained in the studio on the East Coast. Savannah Guthrie, Al Roker and Craig Melvin were the hosts chosen to accompany Hoda overseas for NBC’s coverage of the sporting events.

“The decision to include Snoop Dogg and the others but to exclude Jenna has left many staffers concerned,” an insider told Closer on August 18 of the snub. “This development has fueled rumors of potential changes in the show’s lineup. This was without doubt a huge snub!”