‘Today’ Cohosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager Step on Scales to Weigh Themselves Live

Before they start their new intermittent fasting diet, Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager are making sure they can track their progress. During the Monday, November 18, episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna, the beloved cohosts weighed themselves on a scale on live TV.

As the two ladies got up from their seats — and out of their shoes they joking said added a few pounds — Hoda, 55, and Jenna, 37, made their way over to the scales. “I haven’t done this in a long time,” Jenna kidded. “It’ll be fine.”

“Don’t look down!” Hoda shouted. Jenna replied, “It’s like jumping off a cliff.”

After a few moments of panic, the two TV personalities stepped on the scale while hand in hand. According to the scale’s results, Hoda weighed 157 pounds while Jenna weighed 171 pounds. After Jenna pointed out she was almost “20 pounds more” than her cohost, Hoda insisted the scales “weren’t right.”

The two pals hopped back on the scale in front of millions of at-home viewers for the second time just a moment later. Although the Sisters First author and Hoda were hoping to for different results, the numbers were nearly exactly the same after weighing themselves for the second time.

“This is why I don’t weight myself,” Jenna said, as the You Are My Happy author agreed. “I don’t weigh myself either,” Hoda confessed. After Jenna asked her costar how she feels, the brunette beauty said she feels “158” as Jenna said she feels a “whole 171.” “I think I weigh twice as much as my sister [Barbara Pierce Bush],” she added.

Jenna and Hoda’s segment comes just one week after the former first daughter returned to Today after a months-long maternity leave. Jenna and Hoda reunited on the beloved NBC set three months after she and husband Henry Hager welcomed their third child, son Henry Harold.

As Jenna made her first appearance on Today since heading out on maternity leave in August, Hoda couldn’t help but have her sidekick back. “I called Jenna at 4:45 this morning, just to say, ‘It’s time! Wake up!'” the doting friend explained during the November 11 episode. Jenna also shared a super sweet tribute on Instagram prior to her return.

“So thrilled to sit right where I am supposed to — next to @hodakotb starting again on November 11th!” Jenna wrote as she made a brief return for Today‘s Halloween festivities in the last week of October. “Enjoying every last minute with my Hal Pal and then back home.”

We can’t wait to see how well Jenna and Hoda do on their new diets!