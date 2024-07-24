Just because Hoda Kotb has awkwardly indicated her willingness to date newly single Kevin Costner — and her fans are all for it — doesn’t mean he’s that into the 59-year-old TV host.

“Have you seen the type of women Kevin dates?” a skeptical source exclusively tells Closer of the Yellowstone actor, 69. “He has a type — and as great as Hoda is, she isn’t what he’s looking for.”

“Plus, anyone who knows Kevin knows how embarrassed this whole situation makes him,” adds the insider. “All this attention on his love life is the last thing he wants!”