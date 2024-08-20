Hoda Kotb has no qualms about getting older. In fact, the Today cohost, who turned 60 on August 9, is excited about what this next decade of her life will bring. “I can see romance clearly, I just can,” says Hoda, who has been single since ending her relationship with fiancé Joel Schiffman in 2022. “It’s how you know something is meant to be.”

Although Hoda and Joel were not meant to be, she calls the financier “one of the best people I know,” and the two have remained good friends. “He really is a great human being,” says Hoda, who coparents adopted daughters Hayley, 7, and Hope, 4, with him. “And I feel like I’m a pretty great human being. But sometimes two great human beings together isn’t quite enough to make it work.”

Hoda admits her time for romance is limited. “Right now, if you were to ask me today, ‘Is love coming?’ I ask myself today, ‘What do I have room for today? What do I have space for?’ So if I’m honest, I have space for a Friday night. That’s all right now.”

Still, she’s hopeful. “As life goes on and the kids get settled, there will be room for more,” says Hoda. “But now, I want something small, and I can see it. I know it’s happening. I feel like this is the season of repotting and growth.”