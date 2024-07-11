Hoda Kotb is looking for love and is open to dating one of the most popular men in Hollywood!

Fans of the Today host have been pointing out how much chemistry Hoda, 59, had with guest Kevin Costner when he visited the talk show on June 17. During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Tuesday, July 9, Hoda was asked about the comments on social media surrounding her and Kevin, 69.

“How do you feel about viewers ‘shipping’ you and Kevin Costner after he appeared on Today last month? And have the two of you connected since?” one fan virtually asked Hoda, to which she responded, “Wait what?”

“The viewers want the two of you together,” host Andy Cohen clarified, adding, “Yes, yes, yes, yes.”

Hoda responded, “I have never heard that, not one time.”

Savannah Guthrie, who joined Hoda for the late-night appearance, was thrilled about the social media comments. “Well, you heard it now, you up to it?” she asked.

“Well, if the viewers want it,” Hoda said candidly, to which Savannah, 52, responded, “Give the people what they want.”

Following the WWHL appearance, Jenna Bush Hager questioned Hoda about her interest in Kevin on Today With Hoda & Jenna on Wednesday, July 10.

“I stayed up late to watch, and while I was watching, I saw that a viewer asked you about a recent interview, and this kind of, yeah, lit my pants on fire,” Jenna, 42, admitted.

“I didn’t know you and Kevin were shipping! I didn’t even know what shipping meant,” she told Hoda.

The former first daughter admitted that she had heard some of the comments being made about Hoda and Kevin directly from fans.

“I actually did know because people were coming up to me on the street, and people were like, ‘You should set up Hoda and Kevin Costner,'” Jenna admitted. “I didn’t know they were flirting behind my back.”

Jenna explained to the audience that “shipping” is “when you are hoping people get into a relationship.”

While Hoda and Kevin have yet to have any romantic spark between them, the Hope Is a Rainbow author admitted that there are some qualities about Kevin that she likes.

“I did love when he had his people who were here and they were just talking about him, they were like, ‘He is so funny,’” Hoda gushed. “And they were describing, like, he likes to eat baked beans out of the can. Like, he’s just a regular person.”

It was then that Today producers began showing clips of Hoda’s interview moments with Kevin on the screen with music in the background. She called her colleagues “ridiculous” and maintained that there was “no flirting” between her and the Yellowstone actor during their interview.

“Let’s give him a call, Kevin? I’m just kidding,” Jenna said, causing her and Hoda to start laughing.

Previously, Hoda was in a relationship with ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman for eight years, and they share daughters Haley and Hope. Kevin was married to ex-wife Christine Baumgartner for nearly 20 years, and they share kids Cayden, Hayes and Grace. The Oscar winner is also a dad to kids Annie, Lily and Joe, with ex-wife Cindy Silva, and son Liam with ex-girlfriend Bridget Rooney.