Hoda Kotb revealed to fans that she is no longer seeing the mystery man that she gushed over a few months ago.

Hoda, 60, appeared on The Jamie Kern Lima Show, where she dished on her dating life, hopes for her next chapter and motherhood in a two-part episode. Host Jamie Kern Lima brought up the fact that during a recent appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Hoda shared that she was gearing up to go on a third date with a guy.

“I did go on the third date, but I did kind of decide in that space because this person, who’s a lovely human being, has a lot of things that are being worked out that I think I’m looking for more kind of simplicity,” the Today anchor said during the second part of the episode, which was released on Tuesday, August 20.

“I think when you reach a phase like I was very much a fixer in life … sometimes you’re like, you know what, let’s just pause that instinct because that is my instinct,” she added.

Hoda went on to say that everything with the guy “has been tabled beautifully,” and there was “nothing funky” that happened between them when she decided to end things.

“He’s very cute by the way, extremely handsome,” she said before promising to show Jamie a photo of the guy after the episode. Hoda concluded the segment by saying that her relationship with the man is “tabled for now.”

When asked if she had anyone new in her life that she was dating, Hoda replied, “No, I haven’t yet; not yet is always my thing.”

Debra L Rothenberg/WireImage

As for what she is looking for in a future partner, the Hope Is a Rainbow author said, “I think I’m into the addition process. Someone who’s adding and not subtracting in this moment. I want addition.”

Hoda explained that when she maps her days out and looks at how much free time she really has, “it’s so limited that you want to make sure that when you have it that you’re spending it with someone who is in the addition business of their life.”

Hoda was married to Burzis Kanga from 2005 to 2008. She then dated Joel Schiffman starting in 2013, and the pair got engaged in 2019. They adopted daughters Haley and Hope during their relationship and have continued to remain dedicated to coparenting since their breakup was announced in early 2022.

During the same podcast episode, Hoda reflected on the reason why her relationship with Joel did not work out.

“Joel is one of the best people I know, and he really is a great human being,” the TV personality said. “And I feel like I’m a pretty great human being, but sometimes two great human beings together isn’t quite enough to make it work.”

Ultimately, the mom of two felt like she and Joel were “growing at different paces.”

“I think a lot of people are probably in these situations,” Hoda continued. “One person’s growing … or one person wants it this way, and one person wants it that way.”