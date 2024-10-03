Hoda Kotb Is Focused on Finding Love After 'Today' Departure (Exclu)

Hoda Kotb has had rotten luck in the dating department for years now, and she’s convinced that leaving Today will give her the chance to finally find Mr. Right.

“She’s put a very brave face on her situation, but ultimately everyone knows she’s lonely and highly embarrassed to have suffered so much disappointment and rejection,” an insider exclusively tells Closer. “She’s always going to put her daughters first, but finding a man to share her happiness is a huge priority as well — as she’s freely admitted, time after time, on the show and outside of work.”

Hoda, 60, announced on September 26 that she would be leaving Today after 17 years as a coanchor. A replacement for the broadcaster has yet to be announced by NBC, and fans are savoring Hoda’s last few months on the show in the meantime.

In early 2025, Hoda will officially make her final broadcast as a Today cohost, and it’s very possible that afterward, love might find her in her free time.

“This new schedule will enable Hoda to get out there and breathe, relax, then hopefully connect with that special someone at long last,” the source says. “It’s her firm belief that if she’d stayed on Today this wouldn’t have been possible.”

In the months prior to announcing her Today departure, Hoda opened up about getting back onto the dating scene after her breakup from ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman.

In March, it was revealed that Today cohost Jenna Bush Hager set Hoda up on a date with mystery man. “I had a great time … I had a great time on our date. I loved it,” Hoda told Entertainment Tonight. “There has been a second one already. Hey, that’s how it goes … We’ll have our third coming up. It’s really fun.”

While things seemed hopeful for the NBC personality in the love department, Hoda revealed a few months later that she was no longer seeing the mystery man.

“I did go on the third date, but I did kind of decide in that space — because this person who’s a lovely human being has a lot of … things that are being worked out — that I think I’m looking for more … simplicity,” she said during an August 20 episode of “The Jamie Kern Lima Show” podcast.

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Hoda clarified that things ended on good terms between them.

“That has been tabled beautifully, like, nothing funky, all good,” she explained. “He’s very cute, by the way, extremely handsome. I’ll show you a picture after, but [things are] tabled for now.”

The Hope Is a Rainbow author was asked if she has met anyone new since ending things with the mystery man. She responded, “Not yet.”

During that same podcast interview, Hoda also revealed why her relationship with Joel didn’t work out.

“Joel is one of the best people I know, and he really is a great human being,” Hoda said. “And I feel like I’m a pretty great human being, but sometimes two great human beings together isn’t quite enough to make it work.”

During their relationship, Hoda and Joel adopted daughters Haley and Hope. Ultimately, she said that she and the financier were “growing at different paces” and it was “hard to be in sync.”

“I think a lot of people are probably in these situations,” Hoda added. “One person’s growing … or one person wants it this way, and one person wants it that way.”