Hoda Kotb revealed she is still getting ready to start her next chapter in her new home with her two daughters, Haley and Hope. The Today host admitted that they’ve faced some minor setbacks that have delayed the move.

“We haven’t officially moved in yet,” she told People on Monday, August 12. “I was away in Paris, and then just getting back and dealing with my birthday and other things, it’s been on the back-burner. But we’re almost there!”

Hoda, who turned 60 on August 9, was abroad covering the 2024 Paris Olympics with members of the Today team, including Al Roker, Craig Melvin and Savannah Guthrie. She did not bring her daughters with her, however, she made sure to talk to them often and even surprised them with a FaceTime from gymnast Simone Biles.

Upon her return home from Paris, Hoda celebrated her 60th birthday with a low-key bash thrown by her family in her house, including her mom, Sameha Kotb, and ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman, with whom she shares Haley, 7, and Hope, 4. She shared photos and videos from the celebration on Instagram, which truly warmed fans’ hearts.

Hoda explained that some of her furniture has been brought to the new house, but painters have been working in the space.

“They’re like, ‘You have two couches, where do you want them?’ And I’m like, ‘I don’t know, put them wherever, I’ll get to it later!’” she told the outlet.

Previously, Hoda told People that the move had been taking a little bit longer because of minor finishing touches that were being made on the home.

“I think they’re feeling good. We haven’t done it yet. They’re still painting something,” the NBC personality told the outlet in an interview published on July 10. “So I think when that’s done, we’ll get in there. I think they’re excited.”

Courtesy of Hoda Kotb/Instagram

She reflected on how her girls were feeling about moving from the home they grew up in to a new place.

“I know they take cues from us,” the mom of two explained. “It’s like if you’re scared, if I’m nervous, are they going to be okay? Look, they’re going to be fine. Off to a new school, like, what is going to happen? They’re going to have a good time.”

At the time, she did not immediately reveal if she planned on keeping her New York City apartment or Long Island home in addition to her new home. It has now been revealed that she is saying farewell to the NYC apartment. However, she was looking forward to building new memories with her little ones and watching them grow up in the new house.

“I think change is good for kids. I feel like another thing I learned from the podcast is the more people kind of re-pot, they pick themselves up by their roots and go back to another … They just get stronger,” Hoda candidly said. “It’s still scary when you’re in the air and your roots are dangling, but once you get planted in some really rich soil, you’re strong again. So I feel like the more you do, the better you are.”