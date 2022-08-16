Today host Hoda Kotb has revealed new details about her coparenting arrangement with her ex-fiancé, Joel Schiffman. The television personality and the financier “have it down” when it comes to spending time with their two daughters, Haley Joy and Hope Catherine.

“He’ll have a Saturday, and I’ll do the Sunday. We switch each week,” she told People in August 2022. “He’ll take the girls and do some fun things, and I’ll take some quiet time. It’s a healthy mix, and the kids love it. He’s a great dad.”

Courtesy of Hoda Kotb/Instagram

While the pair called it quits on their engagement in January 2022, they have made it their mission to prioritize their children amid their split. The former couple focus on communicating their needs effectively, in the midst of their busy schedules.

“‘Does that work for you?’ ‘Do you need me to change that?’ We’re very open about fixing things so that everybody’s needs are being met,” the New York Times bestselling author continued. “He’s a great dad — but I also know I’m on the right road.”

Hoda, 58, also confirmed to the outlet that she is not closed off to welcoming more children in the future after adopting Haley, 5, in 2017 and Hope, 3, in 2019. The Oklahoma native gushed that becoming a mom of three is “definitely in the universe for me.”

After Hoda announced news of their shocking split during an episode of Today, a source told Closer that expanding their family is something that she and Joel, 64, did not agree on.

“He’s a great dad, they even tried adopting a third, but some are saying that two, let alone three young children, is something Joel struggled with,” the insider said at the time. “Hoda loves being a mom, it’s a calling she came to late in life, but she’s happier than ever. She would adopt more kids if she could, which they didn’t always agree on.”

Though the mom of two is still adjusting to her new life as a single mom, she has not closed her heart off to finding love again. Hoda opened up about finding The One in the future at a May 2022 event at The Paley Center for Media in New York City.

“I haven’t really thought about who I would see myself with, but I do have to say something,” she explained. “My sister even said and asked me at one point, ‘Are you afraid to be by yourself?’ And I said to her, ‘I’m not going to be by myself.’ And I don’t know why I said it so clearly, but I actually knew that my heart is open. I have an open heart.”