Is love in the air on the Today show? Jenna Bush Hager is determined to help Hoda Kotb find the man of her dreams, which was apparent during the episode on Thursday, September 12, with musical guest Lenny Kravitz.

The chemistry-filled segment kicked off when Jenna, 42, asked Hoda, 60, if she was wearing a leather outfit because Lenny, 60, was coming onto the show. The singer has been known for rocking his edgy leather pants and shirtless looks throughout his decades-long career.

“Yes, I am,” Hoda replied. “This is new, this little top. I decided that if you’re going to have Lenny Kravitz on the plaza — who by the way, is he not the epitome of all of the things?”

Jenna went on to say that Lenny is “so kind,” “very hot” and “talented.” And the compliments didn’t stop there.

“He’s hot, he’s kind,” Hoda chimed in. “He’s got it all. He lives in the Bahamas, he’s barefoot, he makes music, he meditates …” she added, before Jenna jumped in to say, “I know somebody else that meditates, and wears leather, and doesn’t live in the Bahamas but would like to.”

Hoda was smiling and Jenna was hoping to make a connection blossom between her colleague and the “Fly Away” singer.

“Hoda doesn’t always wear her leather,” Jenna told Lenny during the episode, to which he playfully replied, “She thinks she’s slick. I heard her last night! I heard the door open. I was trying to get a nap in … and the light turned on in the closet, and I was missing some pants this morning.”

Debra L Rothenberg/WireImage

Fans on the Today plaza cheered as Lenny made the joke. But Hoda, clearly blushing, clarified, “I snuck in and stole his pants is what he’s saying, basically.”

And Jenna wasted no time trying to see if Lenny’s heart was open to finding love. “I know you are in a new chapter. Are you looking for love?” the former first daughter asked.

“That’s interesting … I mean, always,” he said. “Love is all there is.”

At one point during the broadcast, Hoda grabbed Lenny’s hand as she brought him out onto the Today plaza to greet fans.

Today viewers at home are also rooting for Hoda and Lenny, as they made it very clear in comments posted on Today’s Instagram page. In one video, Hoda was seen running up to Lenny and giving him a big hug.

“He was checking out Hoda’s leather pants…just sayin,” one person commented, while another wrote, “Ya’ll are both single and would be a cute couple!”

Hoda announced her breakup from ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman in January 2022, and since then, she’s been open about getting back on the dating scene.

“I can see romance clearly, I just can. It’s how you know something is meant to be,” she told Page Six on August 12, days after her 60th birthday. “I thought 50 was great, but 60 may be it! I feel like this is the season of repotting and growth. There’s this feeling that the roots are up in the air, but then you land in this rich soil and you’re like, ‘Oh, more room to grow.’”